Indonesia Calls for Acceleration of Covid-19 Vaccination in Southeast Asia

Jakarta: Health resilience is key to boost post-pandemic economic recovery in Southeast Asia, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said.
He conveyed this statement at the opening of the 38th ASEAN Summit which was held virtually on Tuesday.
"The president emphasized the importance of accelerating vaccination in the region," said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in a statement on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
"The president also emphasized the importance of strengthening regional health architecture to anticipate future pandemics," Indonesia's top diplomat added.
According to her, President Jokowi suggested several proposals, including harmonization of public health emergency policies between ASEAN countries.
"The President also conveyed the importance of strengthening the Covid-19 ASEAN Response Fund, strengthening the ASEAN Regional Reserve on Medical Supplies, and encouraging the ASEAN region to become a central hub for the production of medical devices, diagnostic drugs and vaccines," the Foreign Minister explained.
In addition, Retno said, he also revealed the importance of implementing the ASEAN Travel Corridor Arrangement Framework (ATCAF).
"This ATCAF was initiated by Indonesia and has been approved by all ASEAN member countries," said Retno.