UK Sends Emergency Medical Team to PNG as COVID-19 Cases Surge

A small team of specialist medics from the UK's Emergency Medical Team has arrived in Papua New Guinea on 24 October in response to an urgent appeal for international assistance.
Papua New Guinea's health services are under severe pressure from the rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
The team of 10 experts will provide direct clinical care and mentorship to support local health care workers who are battling a sharp surge in cases.
The team members, including 4 NHS doctors and nurses, will be deployed for up to 6 weeks and will work closely with the country's National Control Centre for COVID-19, National Department for Health, World Health Organisation and other partners.
"I am pleased that the UK has been able to respond quickly to Papua New Guinea's urgent appeal for medical assistance," UK Minister for the Pacific Lord Goldsmith said in a press release on Monday.
This deployment builds on the millions of vaccines the UK has already donated to the region and supports our close Commonwealth partner, Papua New Guinea.
It is also in addition to the UK's donation of over £400,000 for vital medical equipment for Papua New Guinea and work through COVAX to provide hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to the country.
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the UK EMT has supported the WHO and health ministries in deployments of over 100 medical experts to Armenia, Bangladesh, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Chad, Eswatini, Ghana, Lesotho, Lebanon, Namibia, South Africa, Tunisia and Zambia.