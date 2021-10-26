English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

UK Sends Emergency Medical Team to PNG as COVID-19 Cases Surge

English health covid-19 papua new guinea
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 October 2021 12:42
London: A team of specialist medics from the UK’s Emergency Medical Team has arrived in Papua New Guinea in response to an urgent appeal for international assistance.
 
A small team of specialist medics from the UK's Emergency Medical Team has arrived in Papua New Guinea on 24 October in response to an urgent appeal for international assistance.
 
Papua New Guinea's health services are under severe pressure from the rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The team of 10 experts will provide direct clinical care and mentorship to support local health care workers who are battling a sharp surge in cases.
 
The team members, including 4 NHS doctors and nurses, will be deployed for up to 6 weeks and will work closely with the country's National Control Centre for COVID-19, National Department for Health, World Health Organisation and other partners.
 
"I am pleased that the UK has been able to respond quickly to Papua New Guinea's urgent appeal for medical assistance," UK Minister for the Pacific Lord Goldsmith said in a press release on Monday.
 
This deployment builds on the millions of vaccines the UK has already donated to the region and supports our close Commonwealth partner, Papua New Guinea.
 
It is also in addition to the UK's donation of over £400,000 for vital medical equipment for Papua New Guinea and work through COVAX to provide hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to the country.
 
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the UK EMT has supported the WHO and health ministries in deployments of over 100 medical experts to Armenia, Bangladesh, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Chad, Eswatini, Ghana, Lesotho, Lebanon, Namibia, South Africa, Tunisia and Zambia.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
All Public Institutions Must Be Open to Criticism: VP

All Public Institutions Must Be Open to Criticism: VP

English
vice president maruf amin
2,593 Branch Offices of Banks Close Amid Financial Digitization: OJK

2,593 Branch Offices of Banks Close Amid Financial Digitization: OJK

English
finance
Over 69.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

Over 69.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

English
covid-19 vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden Sampaikan Harapan ASEAN kepada AS
Nasional

Presiden Sampaikan Harapan ASEAN kepada AS

Joe Biden Alokasikan Rp1,4 Triliun untuk Perkuat Hubungan ASEAN-AS
Internasional

Joe Biden Alokasikan Rp1,4 Triliun untuk Perkuat Hubungan ASEAN-AS

Lelang SUN Masih Diminati Investor
Ekonomi

Lelang SUN Masih Diminati Investor

Leg Pertama: Garuda Muda Kalah Tipis dari Timnas Australia U-23
Olahraga

Leg Pertama: Garuda Muda Kalah Tipis dari Timnas Australia U-23

Kunjungan Kerja ke Sumut, Nadiem Titip 3 Pesan untuk Pemda
Pendidikan

Kunjungan Kerja ke Sumut, Nadiem Titip 3 Pesan untuk Pemda

Tamu KTT G20 Di Bali Bakal Menggunakan Mobil Listrik Genesis G80
Otomotif

Tamu KTT G20 Di Bali Bakal Menggunakan Mobil Listrik Genesis G80

Dispatch Ungkap Fakta Mengejutkan Hubungan Kim Seon Ho dan Mantan Pacarnya, Ternyata...
Hiburan

Dispatch Ungkap Fakta Mengejutkan Hubungan Kim Seon Ho dan Mantan Pacarnya, Ternyata...

Zyrex Klaim Kinerja Keuangan Bagus, Kontribusi Semua Segmen
Teknologi

Zyrex Klaim Kinerja Keuangan Bagus, Kontribusi Semua Segmen

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun
Properti

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!