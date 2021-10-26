UN Secretary-General Condemns Military Coup in Sudan

New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned the military coup in Sudan, saying Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and all other officials, must be released immediately.
In a statement, he called for the immediate reconstitution of the Government, which is due to guide Sudan through to democratic elections.
"Sudanese stakeholders must immediately return to dialogue, and engage in good faith to restore the constitutional order and Sudan’s transitional process," he said.
Long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was overthrown by the military following months of popular protest in April 2019, and a transitional government was set up comprising both military and civilian leadership, after a power-sharing agreement, that was due to lead to full democratic elections in 2023.
Now, according to news agencies, Sudan's military has dissolved civilian rule, arrested political leaders and declared a state of emergency.
Protesters have reportedly taken to the streets of the capital, Khartoum, and there are reports of gunfire.
"The United Nations reiterates its unwavering commitment and support to the realization of Sudan’s political transition. Any attempts to undermine this transition process puts at risk Sudan’s security, stability and development," he stated.