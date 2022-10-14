English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Early warning systems are a proven means to reduce harm to people and damage to assets ahead of impending hazards. (Photo: medcom.id)
Early warning systems are a proven means to reduce harm to people and damage to assets ahead of impending hazards. (Photo: medcom.id)

Half the World is Not Prepared for Disasters: Report

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 October 2022 11:24
Geneva: A report from the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warns that half of the countries globally are not protected by multi-hazard early warning systems.
 
The numbers are even worse for developing countries on the front lines of climate change. 
 
Less than half of the Least Developed Countries and only one-third of Small Island Developing States have a multi-hazard early warning system.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The report, Global Status of Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems - Target G, analyses new data and shows that countries with limited early warning coverage have disaster mortality that is eight times higher than countries with substantial to comprehensive coverage.
 
"This new report is yet another reminder that real and concrete action on loss and damage must be global priority," said United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a video message on the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.
 
"On this International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, I call on all countries to invest in early warning systems and support those who lack capacity. Extreme weather events will happen. But they do not need to become deadly disasters," the UN Chief stated.
 
Early warning systems are a proven means to reduce harm to people and damage to assets ahead of impending hazards, including storms, tsunamis, droughts, and heatwaves, to name a few. 
 
Multi-hazard early warning systems address several hazards that may occur alone, simultaneously, or cascadingly.
 
Many systems only cover one type of hazard – like floods or cyclones. 
 
As climate change causes more frequent, extreme, and unpredictable weather events, investment in early warning systems that target multiple hazards is more urgent than ever. 
 
This is because of the need to warn not only against the initial impact of disasters, but also second and third-order effects. 
 
Examples include soil liquefaction following an earthquake or a landslide, and disease outbreaks following heavy rainfall.
 
The UNDRR and WMO report provides recommendations to expand and strengthen early warning and early action to cover all vulnerable groups.
 
The report recommends investment in all elements of early warning systems, but particularly in risk knowledge to better plan early warning systems and in building the capacity of at-risk communities for early action.
 
It also recommends investing in enhanced data and better access to technology for stronger hazard monitoring, faster communication of warnings, and better tracking of progress.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The 54 most debt-vulnerable countries include 28 of the world’s top-50 most climate vulnerable nations. (Photo: medcom.id)

54 Developing Countries Need Urgent Debt Relief: UNDP

WFP Continues to Expand Operations to Flood-Hit Communities in Pakistan

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
ASEAN, UN Women Cooperate to Advance Women's Leadership in Southeast Asian Businesses

ASEAN, UN Women Cooperate to Advance Women's Leadership in Southeast Asian Businesses

English
ASEAN
G20 Countries Reaffirm Commitment to Solve Global Economic Challenges

G20 Countries Reaffirm Commitment to Solve Global Economic Challenges

English
G20
Victims of Kanjuruhan Tragedy Can Demand Restitution: LPSK

Victims of Kanjuruhan Tragedy Can Demand Restitution: LPSK

English
LPSK
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Freeport Beli Toyota Land Cruiser Jadul Buat Di Tambang
Otomotif

Freeport Beli Toyota Land Cruiser Jadul Buat Di Tambang

Sri Mulyani: Perlu Kepemimpinan Kuat G20 Hadapi Tantangan Global
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani: Perlu Kepemimpinan Kuat G20 Hadapi Tantangan Global

Kembali Lagi Terjadi Penembakan di AS, Lima Orang Tewas
Internasional

Kembali Lagi Terjadi Penembakan di AS, Lima Orang Tewas

Duh, Main di Old Trafford Manchester United Kesulitan Atasi Omonia Nicosia
Olahraga

Duh, Main di Old Trafford Manchester United Kesulitan Atasi Omonia Nicosia

Hasil Investigasi TGIPF Tragedi Kanjuruhan Diumumkan Hari Ini
Nasional

Hasil Investigasi TGIPF Tragedi Kanjuruhan Diumumkan Hari Ini

Rizky Billar Ditahan, Lesti Kejora Langsung Cabut Laporan
Hiburan

Rizky Billar Ditahan, Lesti Kejora Langsung Cabut Laporan

RUU Sisdiknas Diminta Akomodasi Keragaman Agama atau Kepercayaan
Pendidikan

RUU Sisdiknas Diminta Akomodasi Keragaman Agama atau Kepercayaan

Lindungi Kesehatan Mental Pakai Teknologi, Begini Caranya
Teknologi

Lindungi Kesehatan Mental Pakai Teknologi, Begini Caranya

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!