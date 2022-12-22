VP Opens 2nd ASEAN Islamic Conference in Bali

In his remarks, the vice president invited all Muslims in Indonesia and the ASEAN to optimize the momentum of the conference as well as possible.
"I hope this conference would further strengthen the position of Muslims in the global arena," Amin noted in Bali.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
The vice president expressed optimism that the conference would further grow prospects, strengthen cooperation between nations, and intensify cooperation between ASEAN countries and Saudi Arabia in various aspects, especially in the field of research education, to accelerate a competitive superior generation with noble character.
"Hopefully, the conference would bestow blessings and benefits on the Islamic community in Indonesia and ASEAN. We must help Muslims in ASEAN and in the world to reach 'khairu ummah' as the Muslims had in early days under the leadership of Rasulullah SAW," Amin remarked.
Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs, Zainut Tauhid Sa'adi, was grateful for the 2nd ASEAN Islamic Conference in Bali. He said that Bali was selected as the location for the conference since the region has fundamental reasons, apart from being a beautiful location.
"Bali is a meeting point for the international community from all over the world with an open and friendly character. This diversity is followed by people, who live side by side in harmony," he stated.
Sa'adi noted the theme of the conference, "khairu ummah," meant the best people. He stated that individuals successfully practicing religious moderation will become the best people since they are able to be moderate with their views.
He believes that "khairu ummah" will be realized, through efforts, such as by respecting and loving each other.
"'Khairu ummah' are those who have the greatest affection for fellow human beings," he stated.
Indonesia is hosting the 2nd ASEAN Islamic Conference that is a collaboration between the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Counseling of Saudi Arabia.
The conference is scheduled to take place on December 22-23, 2022, in Bali and will be attended by around 140 participants from Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor Leste, and Saudi Arabia.
Other attendees comprise scholars, academics, and leaders of Islamic community organizations from Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Several materials discussed at the conference comprise "Towards the Best People in Strengthening Peace and Synergy", "Beware of Extremities in Religion and Culture", "Challenges of Islamic Organizations in Empowering People in the Digital Age", "Maintaining Social Harmony in a Plural Society", and "Towards a Superior Society Through the Vision of Islamic Education".