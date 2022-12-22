English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)

VP Opens 2nd ASEAN Islamic Conference in Bali

Antara • 22 December 2022 16:56
Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin opened the 2nd ASEAN Islamic Conference at the Hilton Hotel, Nusa Dua, Bali, on Thursday.
 
In his remarks, the vice president invited all Muslims in Indonesia and the ASEAN to optimize the momentum of the conference as well as possible.
 
"I hope this conference would further strengthen the position of Muslims in the global arena," Amin noted in Bali.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The vice president expressed optimism that the conference would further grow prospects, strengthen cooperation between nations, and intensify cooperation between ASEAN countries and Saudi Arabia in various aspects, especially in the field of research education, to accelerate a competitive superior generation with noble character.
 
"Hopefully, the conference would bestow blessings and benefits on the Islamic community in Indonesia and ASEAN. We must help Muslims in ASEAN and in the world to reach 'khairu ummah' as the Muslims had in early days under the leadership of Rasulullah SAW," Amin remarked.
 
Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs, Zainut Tauhid Sa'adi, was grateful for the 2nd ASEAN Islamic Conference in Bali. He said that Bali was selected as the location for the conference since the region has fundamental reasons, apart from being a beautiful location.
 
"Bali is a meeting point for the international community from all over the world with an open and friendly character. This diversity is followed by people, who live side by side in harmony," he stated.
 
Sa'adi noted the theme of the conference, "khairu ummah," meant the best people. He stated that individuals successfully practicing religious moderation will become the best people since they are able to be moderate with their views.
 
He believes that "khairu ummah" will be realized, through efforts, such as by respecting and loving each other.
 
"'Khairu ummah' are those who have the greatest affection for fellow human beings," he stated.
 
Indonesia is hosting the 2nd ASEAN Islamic Conference that is a collaboration between the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Counseling of Saudi Arabia.
 
The conference is scheduled to take place on December 22-23, 2022, in Bali and will be attended by around 140 participants from Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor Leste, and Saudi Arabia.
 
Other attendees comprise scholars, academics, and leaders of Islamic community organizations from Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
 
Several materials discussed at the conference comprise "Towards the Best People in Strengthening Peace and Synergy", "Beware of Extremities in Religion and Culture", "Challenges of Islamic Organizations in Empowering People in the Digital Age", "Maintaining Social Harmony in a Plural Society", and "Towards a Superior Society Through the Vision of Islamic Education".

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)

VP to Attend 2nd ASEAN Islamic Conference in Bali

KPK's Arrest Operations Must Be in Concert with Prevention, Education: VP

VP Evaluates Development of Sharia Economy in Indonesia

BACA JUGA
Indonesian Embassy in Ankara Holds Short Movie Awards

Indonesian Embassy in Ankara Holds Short Movie Awards

English
indonesian embassy
BI Raises Its Key Interest Rate to 5.5%

BI Raises Its Key Interest Rate to 5.5%

English
Bank Indonesia
Taliban Urged to Abandon Oppressive Measures against Afghan Girls, Women

Taliban Urged to Abandon Oppressive Measures against Afghan Girls, Women

English
afghanistan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Polisi Ralat Soal Status Eks Dirut PT LIB, Masih Tersangka dan Wajib Lapor
Nasional

Polisi Ralat Soal Status Eks Dirut PT LIB, Masih Tersangka dan Wajib Lapor

Sistem Tol Tanpa Berhenti, Nekat Gak Bayar STNK Diblokir
Otomotif

Sistem Tol Tanpa Berhenti, Nekat Gak Bayar STNK Diblokir

BI Naikkan Suku Bunga Acuan Menjadi 5,5%
Ekonomi

BI Naikkan Suku Bunga Acuan Menjadi 5,5%

Lagu Indonesia Bertema Ibu yang Bikin Mewek
Hiburan

Lagu Indonesia Bertema Ibu yang Bikin Mewek

Rodrigo de Paul Tulis Ramalan 2 Bulan Jelang Piala Dunia, Isinya Mengejutkan!
Olahraga

Rodrigo de Paul Tulis Ramalan 2 Bulan Jelang Piala Dunia, Isinya Mengejutkan!

Untuk Pertama Kalinya, Tiongkok Terima Vaksin Covid-19 Buatan Barat
Internasional

Untuk Pertama Kalinya, Tiongkok Terima Vaksin Covid-19 Buatan Barat

Seleksi PPPK Tenaga Teknis Kemendikbudristek 2022, Dibuka untuk 7.561 Formasi
Pendidikan

Seleksi PPPK Tenaga Teknis Kemendikbudristek 2022, Dibuka untuk 7.561 Formasi

Cuma Hari Ini, Game Wolfenstein: The New Order Gratis Epic Games!
Teknologi

Cuma Hari Ini, Game Wolfenstein: The New Order Gratis Epic Games!

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!