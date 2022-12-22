English  
The UN is calling on the de facto authorities to immediately revoke the decision. (Photo: medcom.id)
The UN is calling on the de facto authorities to immediately revoke the decision. (Photo: medcom.id)

UN Condemns Taliban Decision to Close Universities to Women

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 December 2022 11:13
Kabul: The United Nations (UN) has strongley condemned the decision by the Taliban de facto authorities to close universities to female students across Afghanistan.
 
"The UN family and the entire humanitarian community in Afghanistan share the outrage of millions of Afghans and the international community over the decision by the Taliban de facto authorities," it said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
The UN is calling on the de facto authorities to immediately revoke the decision.

The UN is also urging the de facto authorities to reopen girls' schools beyond the sixth grade and end all measures preventing women and girls from participating fully in daily public life.
 
"Banning women from attending university is a continuation of the systematic policies of targeted discrimination put in place by the Taliban against women," it stated.
 
"Preventing half of the population from contributing meaningfully to society and the economy will have a devastating impact on the whole country," it stated.
 
(WAH)

