Taliban Urged to Abandon Oppressive Measures against Afghan Girls, Women

The Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States and the High Representative of the European Union condemned the Taliban's recent decisions to ban women from universities and to continue to bar girls from secondary schools.
They also condemned other harsh restrictions on the ability of women and girls in Afghanistan to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms.
"Over the last 16 months, the Taliban have issued no fewer than 16 decrees and edicts that, among other things, constrain women's mobility, remove women from places of work, require head-to-toe coverings for women, ban women from using public spaces such as parks and gyms and leave widows and women-headed households in dire circumstances by the requirement of male guardianship," they stated.
"These policies make clear the Taliban's disregard for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people of Afghanistan," they stated.
They urged the Taliban to immediately abandon the new oppressive measures with respect to university education for women and girls and to, without delay, reverse the existing decision to prohibit girls' access to secondary school.
"Taliban policies designed to erase women from public life will have consequences for how our countries engage with the Taliban," they stated.