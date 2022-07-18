English  
One in five people are affected by mental health disorders in post-conflict settings. (Photo: medcom.id)
IFRC, EU Cooperate to Offer Mental Health Services for Ukrainians

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 July 2022 14:13
Geneva: National Red Cross Societies in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia have joined forces to offer mental health services for more than 300,000 people from Ukraine. 
 
"Wounds of war are deep, sometimes too deep to manage alone," says Nataliia Korniienko, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support delegate with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in a media release on Monday.
 
"People are craving for someone to take the time to sit alongside them in their pain, but this often lacking for many fleeing Ukraine right now," she said.

Funded by the European Union (EU) and with technical assistance from the IFRC and the IFRC Psychosocial Centre, the project connects vulnerable people with mental health professionals and volunteers.
 
Support is offered in Ukrainian and other languages through various platforms, including helplines, mobile applications and in-person consultation. 
 
Materials on psychosocial support in several languages are also going to be distributed among mental health professionals and the public.
 
"We try to reach everyone in need in a convenient, personalized way. Assistance will not be limited to just a couple of calls or meetings – a person will receive support as long as we are needed. This kind of early response can alleviate symptoms and prevent people from developing serious disorders," Aneta Trgachevska, acting Head of Health and Care at IFRC Europe, said.
 
According to WHO, one in five people are affected by mental health disorders in post-conflict settings. 
 
If left without treatment and adequate support, people from Ukraine face long-lasting effects that could harm themselves, their families and communities.
 
Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, more than 5 million people have fled to other countries, and another 6 million are estimated to be internally displaced. 
 
It has exposed people to extremely distressing situations – many have lost loved ones, their homes, and jobs and others have witnessed traumatic events.

 
(WAH)
