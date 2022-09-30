UNICEF Condemns Deadly Attack on Educational Center in Afghanistan

According to reports, the heinous attack claimed the lives of dozens of adolescent girls and boys and severely injured many more.
The victims were practising for the entrance exam to university.
"UNICEF offers its heartfelt condolences to all families affected by this terrible event and wishes a swift recovery to the injured," the UN agency said in a press release on Friday.
"Violence in or around education establishments is never acceptable. Such places must be havens of peace where children can learn, be with friends, and feel safe as they build skills for their futures," it stated.
According to the UN agency, children and adolescents are not, and must never be, the target of violence.
UNICEF reminds all parties in Afghanistan to adhere to and respect human rights, and ensure the safety and protection of all children and young people.