English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950. (Photo: medcom.id)
The global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950. (Photo: medcom.id)

Global Population Projected to Reach 8 Billion in November 2022

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 July 2022 10:13
New York: The global population is projected to reach 8 billion on 15 November 2022, and India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023, according to World Population Prospects 2022, released by the United Nations (UN) on World Population Day.
 
"This year’s World Population Day falls during a milestone year, when we anticipate the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant. This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres in a press release on Monday. 
 
"At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another," he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen under 1 per cent in 2020. The latest projections by the UN suggest that the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050. It is projected to reach a peak of around 10.4 billion people during the 2080s and to remain at that level until 2100.
 
World Population Prospects 2022 also states that fertility has fallen markedly in recent decades for many countries. Today, two-thirds of the global population lives in a country or area where lifetime fertility is below 2.1 births per woman, roughly the level required for zero growth in the long run for a population with low mortality. The populations of 61 countries or areas are projected to decrease by 1 per cent or more between 2022 and 2050, owing to sustained low levels of fertility and, in some cases, elevated rates of emigration.
 
More than half of the projected increase in the global population up to 2050 will be concentrated in eight countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United Republic of Tanzania. Countries of sub-Saharan Africa are expected to contribute more than half of the increase anticipated through 2050.
 
"The relationship between population growth and sustainable development is complex and multidimensional" said Liu Zhenmin, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs. 
 
"Rapid population growth makes eradicating poverty, combatting hunger and malnutrition, and increasing the coverage of health and education systems more difficult," he added.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt, BI Committed to Supporting Digital Economy

Govt, BI Committed to Supporting Digital Economy

English
Bank Indonesia
President Jokowi Receives KPK Deputy Chief's Resignation

President Jokowi Receives KPK Deputy Chief's Resignation

English
corruption
Merah Putih Vaccine Readied for Fourth Dose of COVID-19 Vaccination: Research Team

Merah Putih Vaccine Readied for Fourth Dose of COVID-19 Vaccination: Research Team

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
BI Siap Luncurkan Peta Jalan Rupiah Digital di Akhir 2022
Ekonomi

BI Siap Luncurkan Peta Jalan Rupiah Digital di Akhir 2022

Jokowi Pastikan Harga Minyak Goreng Curah di Luar Jawa Sentuh Rp14 Ribu
Nasional

Jokowi Pastikan Harga Minyak Goreng Curah di Luar Jawa Sentuh Rp14 Ribu

Wuling Air EV Mulai Bisa Dipesan, Jadi Mobil Listrik Termurah?
Otomotif

Wuling Air EV Mulai Bisa Dipesan, Jadi Mobil Listrik Termurah?

Jerinx Bebas dari Penjara Akhir Bulan Ini
Hiburan

Jerinx Bebas dari Penjara Akhir Bulan Ini

AS Sebut Iran Bersiap Kirim Ratusan Drone ke Rusia
Internasional

AS Sebut Iran Bersiap Kirim Ratusan Drone ke Rusia

Resmi Tinggalkan Manchester United, Pogba Kembali ke Juventus
Olahraga

Resmi Tinggalkan Manchester United, Pogba Kembali ke Juventus

Pencabutan Izin Pesantren Shiddiqiyyah Dibatalkan, Orang Tua Santri Dapat Kepastian
Pendidikan

Pencabutan Izin Pesantren Shiddiqiyyah Dibatalkan, Orang Tua Santri Dapat Kepastian

Satu Orang Rata-Rata Nonton TikTok 95 Menit per Hari
Teknologi

Satu Orang Rata-Rata Nonton TikTok 95 Menit per Hari

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!