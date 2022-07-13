Jakarta: Australian Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Murray Watt is scheduled hold face-to-face talks with his Indonesian counterparts in Jakarta this week, as the Australian government supports Indonesia’s efforts to contain the spread of foot and mouth disease.
Minister Watt will be accompanied by senior officials from the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, including Australia’s Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Mark Schipp, along with National Farmers’ Federation President Fiona Simson.
The Ministerial mission will solidify efforts by both countries to prevent FMD spreading further.
"The Albanese Government is taking strong action on FMD at home and abroad. This two-pronged approach is about strengthening our biosecurity defences at home, and supporting Indonesia to manage and contain the outbreak there," Minister Watt said in a press release on Tuesday.
The visit will build upon the strong foundation made by Prime Minister Albanese’s visit to Indonesia last month, where he offered vaccines and technical expertise to assist Indonesia responding to FMD.
"FMD would have a significant impact on Australian agriculture if it reaches our shores, and we are taking practical measures to prevent that," Minister Watt said.
While in Indonesia, Minister Watt will meet with the Indonesian Ministers for Agriculture, Disaster Management and Fisheries, as well as with leading Indonesian agribusiness representatives.