English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo: twitter/@SenatorWong)
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (Photo: twitter/@SenatorWong)

Australia, Vietnam Reaffirm Strong Partnership

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 September 2022 11:00
Canberra: Australia and Vietnam have reaffirmed their strong partnership during the Australia-Vietnam Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Canberra.
 
The visit, by Vietnam’s Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, is the first visit to Australia by a Vietnamese minister since 2019.
 
"Australia and Vietnam are strong partners and friends. Our relationship is underpinned by close economic and trade links, our growing peacekeeping relationship, and longstanding people-to-people ties," Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong said in a press release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We share a commitment to ASEAN centrality and a strategic interest in maintaining a region which is peaceful, stable and prosperous, in which sovereignty is respected," Australia's top diplomat stated.
 
Australia and Vietnam have supported each other throughout the COVID-19 pandemic
In this spirit, Australia will provide Vietnam with a further 4.2 million adult Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses, in addition to the 22.2 million doses delivered to date.
 
"Foreign Minister Son and I had warm and productive discussions about how we can further expand our Strategic Partnership. We also discussed ways to strengthen our climate change cooperation as both countries work towards meeting our commitments to net zero emissions by 2050," she added.
 
"Australia and Vietnam will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year. Throughout 2023 we will reflect on our relationship and look forward to what we can achieve together," she concluded.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The State Memorial Service will be held in the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul. (Photo: medcom.id)

New Zealand Announces One-Off Public Holiday to Mark Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Penghormatan untuk Ratu Elizabeth di Sydney Opera House

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Down to 38

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Down to 38

English
covid-19
Indonesia Prepares Five-Point Agenda for 2022 UN General Assembly Meetings

Indonesia Prepares Five-Point Agenda for 2022 UN General Assembly Meetings

English
indonesian government
Bank Indonesia Encourages Community-Level Urban Framing to Control Inflation

Bank Indonesia Encourages Community-Level Urban Framing to Control Inflation

English
Bank Indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Honda Rencana Pengembangan Motor Listrik, 10 Model Hingga 2025
Otomotif

Honda Rencana Pengembangan Motor Listrik, 10 Model Hingga 2025

Pertempuran Baru Pecah Antara Azerbaijan dan Armenia
Internasional

Pertempuran Baru Pecah Antara Azerbaijan dan Armenia

Menilik Plus Minus Rencana Pembelian Minyak dari Rusia
Ekonomi

Menilik Plus Minus Rencana Pembelian Minyak dari Rusia

Jadwal Liga Champions Nanti Malam: Bayern Ladeni Barcelona
Olahraga

Jadwal Liga Champions Nanti Malam: Bayern Ladeni Barcelona

Apa yang Terjadi, Seandainya Dunia Tanpa Keamanan Siber?
Teknologi

Apa yang Terjadi, Seandainya Dunia Tanpa Keamanan Siber?

Demo Tolak BBM Hari Ini Terpusat di Patung Kuda
Nasional

Demo Tolak BBM Hari Ini Terpusat di Patung Kuda

RUU Sisdiknas Jamin 1,3 Juta Guru Penerima TPG Tetap Terima Tunjangan Sampai Pensiun
Pendidikan

RUU Sisdiknas Jamin 1,3 Juta Guru Penerima TPG Tetap Terima Tunjangan Sampai Pensiun

Film Pengabdi Setan 2 Pamit dari Bioskop, Segini Jumlah Akhir Penontonnya
Hiburan

Film Pengabdi Setan 2 Pamit dari Bioskop, Segini Jumlah Akhir Penontonnya

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!