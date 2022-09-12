English  
The State Memorial Service will be held in the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul. (Photo: medcom.id)
New Zealand Announces One-Off Public Holiday to Mark Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 September 2022 12:00
Wellington: New Zealand will mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with a State Memorial Service and one-off public holiday on Monday, September 26, 2022, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.
 
"As New Zealand’s Queen and much loved Sovereign for over 70 years, it is appropriate that we mark her life of dedicated public service with a State Memorial Service and a one-off public holiday," Ardern said in a media release on Monday.
 
"Queen Elizabeth II was an extraordinary person and I know many New Zealanders will appreciate the opportunity to both mark her death and celebrate her life," she added.

According to her, the State Memorial Service will be held in the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul on the same day, September 26, 2022 and will be televised and live streamed.
 
"I know many people will want the opportunity to pay their respects and the public holiday offers communities around the country the ability to come together and pay tribute at local events also," she added.
 
The decision to hold a one-off Public Holiday in the Queen’s honour, Ardern said, is also in line with similar holidays in the UK and Australia, and is in keeping with what is an historic event,” Jacinda Ardern stated.
 
The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also confirmed she will represent New Zealand, alongside the Governor General, at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London. 
 
The Prime Minister will depart New Zealand on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
 
Further details of the Prime Minister’s travel will be released in the coming days.
 
(WAH)

