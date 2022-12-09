English  
Malaria cases continued to rise between 2020 and 2021. (Photo: medcom.id)
247 Million Malaria Cases Recorded in 2021: WHO

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 December 2022 12:52
Geneva: New data released on Thursday by the World Health Organization (WHO) show that countries around the world largely held the line against further setbacks to malaria prevention, testing and treatment services in 2021.
 
According to this year’s World malaria report, there were an estimated 619 000 malaria deaths globally in 2021 compared to 625 000 in the first year of the pandemic. 
 
In 2019, before the pandemic struck, the number of deaths stood at 568 000.

Malaria cases continued to rise between 2020 and 2021, but at a slower rate than in the period 2019 to 2020. 
 
The global tally of malaria cases reached 247 million in 2021, compared to 245 million in 2020 and 232 million in 2019. 
 
"Following a marked increase in malaria cases and deaths in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, malaria-affected countries redoubled their efforts and were able to mitigate the worst impacts of Covid-related disruptions to malaria services," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, in a media release on Thursday.
 
"We face many challenges, but there are many reasons for hope. By strengthening the response, understanding and mitigating the risks, building resilience and accelerating research, there is every reason to dream of a malaria-free future," Dr Tedros.
 
WHO recently launched 2 strategies to support countries in the African continent as they work to build a more resilient response to malaria: a strategy to curb antimalarial drug resistance and an initiative to stop the spread of the Anopheles stephensi malaria vector. 
 
Additionally, a new global framework to respond to malaria in urban areas, developed jointly by WHO and UN-Habitat, provides guidance for city leaders and malaria stakeholders.

 
(WAH)

