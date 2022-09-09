English  
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo: British Embassy Jakarta)
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo: British Embassy Jakarta)

Indonesian Foreign Minister Signs Condolence Book at British Embassy

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 September 2022 15:18
Jakarta: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi visited the British Embassy in Jakarta to sign the condolence book following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
 
Indonesia's top diplomat was greeted by the British Ambassador to Indonesia Owen Jenkins.
 
As reported by the ukinindonesia Instagram account, the signing of this condolence book is open to the public on September 9, 2022 from 09.00 to 15.00 Jakarta time and on September 12-16 from 09.00 to 15.00 Jakarta at the British Embassy, Kuningan, South Jakarta.
 
Previously, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed his condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. 
 
"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a widely admired and beloved queen." said the Indonesian Head of State on her official twitter page on Friday, September 9, 2022.
 
"My deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, the government, and the people of the UK," he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Buckingham Palace announced The Queen's death on Thursday, September 8, 2022 local time at Balmoral Castle, Scotland. 
 
(WAH)

