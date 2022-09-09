Indonesian Foreign Minister Signs Condolence Book at British Embassy

Indonesia's top diplomat was greeted by the British Ambassador to Indonesia Owen Jenkins.
As reported by the ukinindonesia Instagram account, the signing of this condolence book is open to the public on September 9, 2022 from 09.00 to 15.00 Jakarta time and on September 12-16 from 09.00 to 15.00 Jakarta at the British Embassy, Kuningan, South Jakarta.
Previously, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressed his condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a widely admired and beloved queen." said the Indonesian Head of State on her official twitter page on Friday, September 9, 2022.
"My deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, the government, and the people of the UK," he added.
Buckingham Palace announced The Queen's death on Thursday, September 8, 2022 local time at Balmoral Castle, Scotland.