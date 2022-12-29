English  
It will be his first overseas visit as the new Prime Minister of Malaysia. (Photo: AFP)
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to Visit Indonesia in January

Fajar Nugraha, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 December 2022 13:40
Jakarta: Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim will visit Indonesia in early January. The People's Justice Party (PKR) President was inaugurated as Malasyian Prime Minister last month.
 
The plan was conveyed during a joint press conference between Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Malaysian Foreign Minister Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir in Jakarta on Thursday, December 29, 2022.
 
"My visit is also a preparation for the official visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia to Jakarta, which is scheduled to take place in early January," said Foreign Minister Zambry.

Previously, the Malaysian Prime Minister had a telephone conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to him, Indonesia-Malaysia are true friends in Southeast Asia region.
 
It will be his first overseas visit as the new Prime Minister of Malaysia. Previously, he often visited Indonesia as an opposition leader.
 
During the bilateral meeting, Foreign Minister Retno conveyed Indonesia's priorities as Chair of ASEAN next year. "I appreciate Malaysia's support," said Foreign Minister Retno.
 
"I emphasize that ASEAN cannot be pressured by the Myanmar military junta. ASEAN will always be with the people of Myanmar," said Indonesia's top diplomat.
 
(WAH)

