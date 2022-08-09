English  
The United States remains committed to supporting Ukraine. (Photo: medcom.id)
The United States remains committed to supporting Ukraine. (Photo: medcom.id)

US Provides $4.5 Billion to Help Alleviate Ukraine's Acute Budget Deficit

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 August 2022 11:36
Jakarta: The United States (US), through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in coordination with the US Department of the Treasury, is providing an additional $4.5 billion in direct budgetary support to the Government of Ukraine to help alleviate the acute budget deficit caused by Russia's war of aggression. 
 
The Government of Ukraine will receive the funding in tranches, beginning with a $3 billion disbursement in August. 
 
This contribution was made possible with bipartisan support from the US Congress.

These funds provided by the US, through the World Bank, allow the Government of Ukraine to maintain essential functions to its people, including social and financial assistance to Ukrainians further pushed into poverty since the start of the war, children with disabilities, and internally displaced persons.
 
"Once these additional funds are fully disbursed, the US government will have provided $8.5 billion in direct budgetary support to the Government of Ukraine. The resources provided today build on previous budget support, enabling the Ukrainian government to carry out core functions – for example, keeping gas and electricity flowing to hospitals, schools, and other critical infrastructure, supporting the provision of humanitarian supplies to citizens, and continuing to pay the salaries of civil servants, healthcare workers and teachers. Robust safeguards put in place by the World Bank, coupled with USAID-funded, expert third-party oversight embedded within the Ukrainian government, ensure accountability and transparency in the use of these funds," USAID explained in a media release on Monday.
 
Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, USAID has been coordinating with humanitarian partners in the country and region to provide Ukrainians with lifesaving humanitarian assistance while also ramping up critical development assistance to respond to cyber-attacks and threats to the energy sector, countering disinformation, supporting small businesses and the agriculture sector, documenting human rights violations, meeting essential health needs, and ensuring the continued functioning of local, regional, and national government levels.
 
"The United States remains committed to supporting Ukraine and its people in the wake of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war," it concluded.
 
(WAH)
Indonesia Committed to Strengthening Education Cooperation with Jordan

Indonesia Committed to Strengthening Education Cooperation with Jordan

English
indonesian embassy
Indonesia Trying to Bolster Global Synergy through G20 Presidency: Minister

Indonesia Trying to Bolster Global Synergy through G20 Presidency: Minister

English
trade
Indonesia's Economy Has Returned to Pre-COVID Level: Finance Minister

Indonesia's Economy Has Returned to Pre-COVID Level: Finance Minister

English
indonesian economy
