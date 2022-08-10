English  
These explosive hazards block access to fertile farmland. (Photo: medcom.id)
These explosive hazards block access to fertile farmland. (Photo: medcom.id)

US Provides $89 Million to Support Demining Activities in Ukraine

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 August 2022 14:02
Washington: The United States (US) Department of State has announced its intention to provide $89 million to help the Government of Ukraine address the humanitarian challenges posed by explosive remnants of war created by Russia’s military aggression.
 
"Russia’s unlawful and unprovoked further invasion of Ukraine has littered massive swaths of the country with landmines, unexploded ordnance, and improvised explosive devices. The grotesque use of improvised explosive devices in the manner that we are seeing in Ukraine by Russian actors was previously only associated with ISIS in Syria," the Department said in a media release on Tuesday.
 
"These explosive hazards block access to fertile farmland, delay reconstruction efforts, prevent displaced communities from returning to their homes, and continue to kill and maim innocent Ukrainian civilians.  The Government of Ukraine estimates that 160,000 square kilometers of its land may be contaminated – this is roughly the size of Virginia, Maryland, and Connecticut combined," it added.

US funding will deploy approximately 100 demining teams and will support a large-scale train and equip project to strengthen the Government of Ukraine’s demining and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) capacity.
 
Since 1993, the US has invested more than $4.2 billion for the safe clearance of landmines and explosive weapons of war (ERW) as well as the securing and safe disposal of excess small arms and light weapons (SA/LW) and munitions in more than 100 countries and territories.  
 
US is the world’s single largest financial supporter of conventional weapons destruction.
 
(WAH)
