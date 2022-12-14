Australian PM to Visit Papua New Guinea on January 12-13

Following the Dialogue, the Prime Ministers will travel together to Wewak on the northern coast of Papua New Guinea to visit the resting place of the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.
"I am looking forward to starting the New Year with a visit to Papua New Guinea to reinforce the strong bond between our two countries," Albanese said in a statement on Wednesday.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
According to Albanese, Australia and Papua New Guinea are close not just geographically, but also because of the two countries' long history and shared vision for the future.
"I thank Prime Minister Marape for the invitation and look forward to continuing our discussion in Port Moresby and Wewak," he stated.
Albanese previously planned to visit Papua New Guinea on December 12-13 but it was then postponed after the Australian leader tested positive for COVID-19.