English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo: twitter/@AlboMP)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo: twitter/@AlboMP)

Australian PM to Visit Papua New Guinea on January 12-13

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 December 2022 13:50
Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to travel to Papua New Guinea from January 12-13 to attend the Annual Leaders' Dialogue alongside his counterpart Prime Minister James Marape in Port Moresby.
 
Following the Dialogue, the Prime Ministers will travel together to Wewak on the northern coast of Papua New Guinea to visit the resting place of the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.
 
"I am looking forward to starting the New Year with a visit to Papua New Guinea to reinforce the strong bond between our two countries," Albanese said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to Albanese, Australia and Papua New Guinea are close not just geographically, but also because of the two countries' long history and shared vision for the future.
 
"I thank Prime Minister Marape for the invitation and look forward to continuing our discussion in Port Moresby and Wewak," he stated.
 
Albanese previously planned to visit Papua New Guinea on December 12-13 but it was then postponed after the Australian leader tested positive for COVID-19.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Ilustrasi penembakan./Medcom.id

Penembakan di Queensland, 6 Orang Tewas Termasuk Dua Polisi

Australia Committed to Strengthening Nuclear Non-Proliferation Regime

Australia Berupaya Pangkas Keuntungan Produsen Gas

BACA JUGA
Thailand's Economy to Recover to Pre-Pandemic Level This Year: World Bank

Thailand's Economy to Recover to Pre-Pandemic Level This Year: World Bank

English
thailand
Philippine Economy Expected to Grow 7.4% in 2022: ADB

Philippine Economy Expected to Grow 7.4% in 2022: ADB

English
philippines
34 Houses Damaged following Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake in Karangasem

34 Houses Damaged following Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake in Karangasem

English
disaster
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Antisipasi Tiongkok, Jepang Akan Umumkan Perombakan Terbesar Bidang Pertahanan
Internasional

Antisipasi Tiongkok, Jepang Akan Umumkan Perombakan Terbesar Bidang Pertahanan

Indonesian Idol XII Hadirkan 11 Juri, Ini Daftarnya
Hiburan

Indonesian Idol XII Hadirkan 11 Juri, Ini Daftarnya

BI Peringatkan RI Harus Waspada Hadapi Gejolak Ekonomi Global
Ekonomi

BI Peringatkan RI Harus Waspada Hadapi Gejolak Ekonomi Global

Terus Menurun, Jumlah Dokter Spesialis di Indonesia Terendah ke-3 di Asean
Pendidikan

Terus Menurun, Jumlah Dokter Spesialis di Indonesia Terendah ke-3 di Asean

6 Fakta Menarik Argentina Lolos ke Final Piala Dunia 2022: Messi Banjir Rekor
Olahraga

6 Fakta Menarik Argentina Lolos ke Final Piala Dunia 2022: Messi Banjir Rekor

Sidang Digabung, Tapi Bharada E Tetap Dipisahkan dari Ferdy Sambo
Nasional

Sidang Digabung, Tapi Bharada E Tetap Dipisahkan dari Ferdy Sambo

Daimler Ajak Bos-Bos PO Ke Brazil, Ngintip Bus Listrik Baru
Otomotif

Daimler Ajak Bos-Bos PO Ke Brazil, Ngintip Bus Listrik Baru

Bulan Depan, Ada Headset Dyson yang Bisa Bersihkan Udara
Teknologi

Bulan Depan, Ada Headset Dyson yang Bisa Bersihkan Udara

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!