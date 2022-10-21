English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
As the outbreak spreads, it also threatens the health and wellbeing of children. (Photo: medcom.id)
As the outbreak spreads, it also threatens the health and wellbeing of children. (Photo: medcom.id)

UNICEF Delivers Lifesaving Supplies to Halt Cholera Outbreak in Syria

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 October 2022 15:24
Damascus: The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) delivered lifesaving health and water, hygiene, and sanitation supplies to Syria earlier this week to scale up efforts to halt the cholera outbreak.
 
The supplies included acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) kits to support health facilities and communities in treating 36,000 moderate and severe AWD cases, and aqua tabs to help 350,000 people to treat water for their households’ needs.
 
"Every day counts," said UNICEF Syria Representative, Bo Viktor Nylund, in a media release on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Our teams are working tirelessly, with partners, to scale up the response. Our ongoing efforts focus on replenishing and distributing lifesaving health and water, hygiene, and sanitation supplies; providing access to safe and clean water; and engaging communities and sharing information to increase awareness on how to keep children and their families safe," he added.
 
The reported acute watery diarrhoea cases have now surpassed 20,000 and cases have been detected in all governorates.
 
 As the outbreak spreads, it also threatens the health and wellbeing of children.
 
Since the outbreak was declared on September 10, UNICEF has distributed 60 AWD kits in the most affected governorates to support the treatment at health facility and community level. 
 
During the past two weeks, 408 tons of sodium hypochlorite have been distributed to increase chlorine dosages and concentration to prevent and curb the spread of the disease, particularly in fragile and highly vulnerable communities, providing 10 million people nationwide access to safe and clean water.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Thanks to the initiative, port activity in Ukraine is picking up. (Photo: medcom.id)

UN Agency Calls for Renewal of Black Sea Grain Initiative

Israeli Occupation of Palestinian Territory Illegal under International Law: UN Commission

Govt Paying Attention to People with Disabilities in Indonesia: Minister

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Probing Drugs, Raw Materials Suspected of Causing Kidney Failure

Indonesia Probing Drugs, Raw Materials Suspected of Causing Kidney Failure

English
indonesian government
Public Transport Development in Java, Sumatra Showing Positive Results: Govt

Public Transport Development in Java, Sumatra Showing Positive Results: Govt

English
transportation
Indonesia, US Discuss Harmonizing Defense Cooperation

Indonesia, US Discuss Harmonizing Defense Cooperation

English
defense
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Southampton Tahan Imbang Arsenal di Stadion St Mary's
Olahraga

Southampton Tahan Imbang Arsenal di Stadion St Mary's

BPOM: Ada 133 Produk Obat Sirop yang Aman Dikonsumsi
Nasional

BPOM: Ada 133 Produk Obat Sirop yang Aman Dikonsumsi

Amankan Tiga Periode, Xi Jinping: Dunia Butuh Tiongkok
Internasional

Amankan Tiga Periode, Xi Jinping: Dunia Butuh Tiongkok

Wamenkeu: Penting untuk Indonesia Temukan Sumber Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Baru!
Ekonomi

Wamenkeu: Penting untuk Indonesia Temukan Sumber Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Baru!

Wamenkes Dante Saksono Harbuwono Dikukuhkan Jadi Guru Besar FKUI
Pendidikan

Wamenkes Dante Saksono Harbuwono Dikukuhkan Jadi Guru Besar FKUI

Hadir di Thailand Game Show 2022, Bandai Namco Bagikan Demo Game Terbarunya
Teknologi

Hadir di Thailand Game Show 2022, Bandai Namco Bagikan Demo Game Terbarunya

Minat Shell Membangun SPKLU Di Berbagai Daerah
Otomotif

Minat Shell Membangun SPKLU Di Berbagai Daerah

Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Festival Film Indonesia 2022
Hiburan

Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Festival Film Indonesia 2022

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!