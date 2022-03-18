New Zealand Steps Up Its Sanctions against Russia

Wellington: New Zealand has stepped up its sanctions against Russia with the release of the first tranche of targeted sanctions under the Russia Sanctions Act.
At midnight last night 13 individuals and 19 entities were added to a targeted sanctions list and the coverage of the travel ban was significantly widened.
"The world is united against Putin’s actions in Ukraine, and only one week after passing historic legislation, we are joining the international community in applying our first targeted sanctions," New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a media release on Friday.
"This first tranche of sanctions designates an additional 364 political and military individuals to our travel ban list, and places sanctions on Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and the 12 members of his Security Council, one bank and 18 other entities," she said.
According to her, the sanctions prevent New Zealand individuals, assets and financial institutions from having dealings with those designated, and prohibits their vessels and aircraft entering New Zealand.
This ensures that New Zealand individuals or entities doing business with those sanctioned do not support, whether inadvertently or not, Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.
"These sanctions prevent individuals from travelling to New Zealand and entities from moving assets here, or using our financial system to circumvent sanctions that may be imposed by other countries in the future," she said.
"This is just the start with more sanctions coming over the next few weeks," she said.
These sanctions, she said, sends a clear message to Russia about New Zealand’s opposition to its invasion of Ukraine.
"It is consistent with and reinforces responses from the international community including our closest partners, and will place pressure on influential individuals,” said Mahuta.
"A Russia Sanctions Unit has been set up across agencies to take this new function of government forward," she said.