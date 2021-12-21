English  
UNICEF is also calling to prioritize children’s needs for the response.
UNICEF is also calling to prioritize children's needs for the response.

UNICEF Sends Supplies to Typhoon-Hit Areas in Philippines

English children united nations philippines
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 December 2021 16:23
Manila: After Typhoon Odette (international name Rai) brought widespread destruction to the Philippines on 16 December, the needs of children and families in affected areas are becoming clear, UNICEF has stated.
 
Based on initial assessments, around 845,000 children need urgent assistance. 
Immediate needs include food, water, medicines, clothing, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cooking equipment, family kits with sleeping materials, hygiene kits, temporary shelter, disaster kits, tents for healthcare facilities and go bags.
 
Around 2,000 family hygiene and dignity kits, 2,767 packs of water purification tablets, additional 2,018 bottles (in 100ml) of household water disinfectants, 2 collapsible bulk water storages, 50 emergency latrine kits and 25 tents for district hospitals and Rural Health Units have been dispatched from UNICEF’s Mindanao Field Office in Cotabato City to Dinagat Islands, Siargao, Surigao City and Surigao del Norte. 

"Our hearts are with the children and their families who were affected by the typhoon. Many children will spend the holidays without a roof over their heads, hungry, cold and in emotional distress. UNICEF is working hard to respond to their urgent needs, together with the government and our partners," UNICEF Philippines Representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov said in a press release on Tuesday.
 

 
(WAH)
