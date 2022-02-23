Russia-Ukraine Conflict Biggest Global Security Crisis in Recent Years: UN Chief

New York: The ongoing crisis in Ukraine is the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.
"Our world is facing the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years – certainly in my tenure as Secretary-General. We face a moment that I sincerely hoped would not come," the UN Chief said in a statement on Tuesday.
"I am deeply troubled by the latest developments regarding Ukraine -- including reports of increased ceasefire violations across the contact line and the real risk of further escalation on the ground. I am especially concerned for the safety and wellbeing of all those who have already suffered from so much death, destruction and displacement," Guterres added.
According to him, the decision of Rusia to recognize the so-called "independence" of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions is a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.
Such a unilateral measure, he added, conflicts directly with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations – and is inconsistent with the so-called Friendly Relations Declaration of the General Assembly which the International Court of Justice has repeatedly cited as representing international law.
"The United Nations, in line with the relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, stands fully behind the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders. We are continuing to support the people of Ukraine through our humanitarian operations and human rights efforts. At this critical moment, I call for an immediate ceasefire and the re-establishment of the rule of law," he explained.
"The United Nations and the entire international system are being tested and we must pass this test," he concluded.