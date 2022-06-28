Indonesian Ambassador Hands over Credentials to King of Tonga

Jakarta: Through a virtual platform, Ambassador Fientje Maritje Suebu handed over the Credentials to the King of Tonga, witnessed by high-level officials from the Kingdom of Tonga and the Indonesian Embassy in Wellington.
"I hope that this opportunity will be an important milestone that reaffirms the continuous commitment of the Government of Indonesia to strengthen relations between Indonesia and Tonga, particularly in the fields of trade, tourism, as well as socio-cultural relations as well as handling the impacts of climate change and disasters," said Ambassador Fientje Maritje Suebu, in a statement at the Presentation of Credentials Ceremony to His Majesty the King of Tonga, King Tupou VI on Monday, June 27, 2022.
With this momentous occasion, Ambassador Fientje is officially the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to the Kingdom of Tonga, residing in Wellington. She is also accredited to Samoa, Niue and the Cook Islands. The diplomatic relations between Indonesia and the Kingdom of Tonga has been established since May 1994.
At the virtual meeting, Ambassador Fientje conveyed the mandates given by President Joko Widodo to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly on the trade sector, tourism, socio-cultural, climate change, as well as disaster risk management. She also reiterated the need to continue to support and cooperate with each other in various regional and international fora, such us the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) and the United Nations.In the brief discussion between Ambassador Fientje and King Tupou VI, current global issues as well as various sectors of bilateral relations were discussed.
In addition, Ambassador Fientje also entrusted the 3 Indonesian citizens currently working in the territory of the Kingdom of Tonga. Ambassador Fientje through the Indonesian Embassy in Wellington set priorities in providing protection and regular consular services to all Indonesian citizens in need.
The Kingdom of Tonga is an island nation in the Southern Pacific Ocean with a constitutional monarchy system of government, led by His Majesty King Tupou VI as head of state and Prime Minister Hon. Siaosi Sovaleni as head of government.
At the end of the meeting, Ambassador Fientje expressed hope that the submission of the Credential would be a new beginning for stronger relations between Indonesia and the Kingdom of Tonga and His Majesty the King of Tonga, King Tupou VI, and the Government of the Kingdom of Tonga, would continue to support the fulfilment of her mandates.