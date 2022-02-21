English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian (Photo:MoFA)
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian (Photo:MoFA)

Minister Retno Meets French Ministers to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

English europe indonesian government vaccine defense indo-pacific
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 February 2022 20:07
Jakarta: Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi met with French Minister of Defense Florence Parly and with French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris last week.
 
During the meeting with Minister Parly, Minister Retno exchanged thoughts on the situations in European and Asian regions.  Situations in Ukraine and Myanmar were also discussed at the meeting. 
 
The meeting also discussed strategic cooperation in various fields, including in the defense sector. Miniter Retno and Minister Parly hope that the 2+2 meeting between the two countries can be held in the near future.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"As the President of the Republic of Indonesia said when he received Minister Parly, defense cooperation is not only focused on purchasing defense equipment, but also enhancing capacity development, joint research and production as well as investment, in order to strengthen the national strategic industry," said Minister Retno in a press release on Monday.
 
During the meeting with Minister Le Drian, Indonesia's top diplomat discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation, including in the fields of health, energy, and trade.
 
According to Minister Retno, France has supported Indonesia to become one of the hubs for the development of mRNA vaccines in Asia Region.
 
Both parties agreed to continue to strengthen health cooperation. Indonesia appreciates vaccine support from France. So far, Indonesia has received 6.3 million doses of vaccines supported by France. In a more strategic context, France has expressed support for Indonesia to become one of the hubs for the development of mRNA vaccines in the Asian Region.
 
According to Minister Retno, France has supported Indonesia to become one of the hubs for the development of mRNA vaccines in Asia Region.
 
"In the long term, we want to increase the production capacity of mRNA vaccines. Expansion of production hubs and transfer of vaccine technology to developing countries can encourage equity and fairness of world vaccinations," said Retno.
 
The two foreign ministers also discussed the situations in Ukraine and Myanmar.
 
The Indonesian Foreign Minister visited Paris to attend The Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
140.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

140.4 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Govt Ensures Timely Completion of Mandalika Infrastructure Work

Govt Ensures Timely Completion of Mandalika Infrastructure Work

English
indonesian government
Jokowi Appoints Arief Prasetyo Adi as National Food Agency Head

Jokowi Appoints Arief Prasetyo Adi as National Food Agency Head

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Breaking News</i>, Persipura tak Datang ke Stadion Jalani Laga Kontra Madura United
Olahraga

Breaking News, Persipura tak Datang ke Stadion Jalani Laga Kontra Madura United

Gempa 5,8 Magnitudo Guncang Ruteng, NTT
Nasional

Gempa 5,8 Magnitudo Guncang Ruteng, NTT

Waspada! Perlambatan Ekonomi Tiongkok Bisa Berdampak ke Indonesia
Ekonomi

Waspada! Perlambatan Ekonomi Tiongkok Bisa Berdampak ke Indonesia

Otomotif

"Kaki Besar" Yamaha XSR155 W Bike Kustom

Kurikulum Merdeka Disebut Dicontek dari Inggris
Pendidikan

Kurikulum Merdeka Disebut Dicontek dari Inggris

PM Australia Tuntut Tiongkok Selidiki Penuh Penyinaran Laser
Internasional

PM Australia Tuntut Tiongkok Selidiki Penuh Penyinaran Laser

Xiaomi 12 Ultra akan Didukung Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+
Teknologi

Xiaomi 12 Ultra akan Didukung Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+

Cerita Mayangsari Menolak Lagu
Hiburan

Cerita Mayangsari Menolak Lagu "Menghitung Hari", Akhirnya Sukses Dinyanyikan Krisdayanti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!