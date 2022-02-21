Minister Retno Meets French Ministers to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Jakarta: Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi met with French Minister of Defense Florence Parly and with French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris last week.
During the meeting with Minister Parly, Minister Retno exchanged thoughts on the situations in European and Asian regions. Situations in Ukraine and Myanmar were also discussed at the meeting.
The meeting also discussed strategic cooperation in various fields, including in the defense sector. Miniter Retno and Minister Parly hope that the 2+2 meeting between the two countries can be held in the near future.
"As the President of the Republic of Indonesia said when he received Minister Parly, defense cooperation is not only focused on purchasing defense equipment, but also enhancing capacity development, joint research and production as well as investment, in order to strengthen the national strategic industry," said Minister Retno in a press release on Monday.
During the meeting with Minister Le Drian, Indonesia's top diplomat discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation, including in the fields of health, energy, and trade.
Both parties agreed to continue to strengthen health cooperation. Indonesia appreciates vaccine support from France. So far, Indonesia has received 6.3 million doses of vaccines supported by France. In a more strategic context, France has expressed support for Indonesia to become one of the hubs for the development of mRNA vaccines in the Asian Region.
"In the long term, we want to increase the production capacity of mRNA vaccines. Expansion of production hubs and transfer of vaccine technology to developing countries can encourage equity and fairness of world vaccinations," said Retno.
The two foreign ministers also discussed the situations in Ukraine and Myanmar.
The Indonesian Foreign Minister visited Paris to attend The Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum.