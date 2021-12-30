English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Secretary and his counterparts also discussed Iran’s nuclear program.
The Secretary and his counterparts also discussed Iran’s nuclear program.

US, Allies Discuss Coordination to Deter Russian Aggression against Ukraine

English china united states russia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 December 2021 13:01
Washington: United States (US) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke on Wednesday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss.  
 
They discussed the importance of continued coordination to deter any further Russian aggression against Ukraine and affirmed the consensus among Allies and partners to impose massive consequences and severe costs on Russia for such actions.  
 
They reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.  

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The Secretary and his counterparts also discussed their shared concerns about the pace of developments in Iran’s nuclear program as time runs short for Tehran to return to the JCPOA," US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price in a press release on Wednesday. 
 
They highlighted their solidarity with Lithuania in the face of escalating political pressure and economic coercion by the People’s Republic of China and rejected those practices.  
 
They also discussed Libya’s ongoing efforts to organize national elections and agreed on the importance of the electoral process advancing without delay.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Announces Measures to Expand Microcredit Program for MSMEs

Govt Announces Measures to Expand Microcredit Program for MSMEs

English
indonesian government
UN Chief Condemns Looting, Attacks against UN Facilities in Darfur

UN Chief Condemns Looting, Attacks against UN Facilities in Darfur

English
united nations
Govt Urged to Continue to Cooperate with NU

Govt Urged to Continue to Cooperate with NU

English
nahdlatul ulama
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ruas Jalan di 11 Titik Ditutup Saat Malam Tahun Baru
Nasional

Ruas Jalan di 11 Titik Ditutup Saat Malam Tahun Baru

Begini Ketentuan Repatriasi, Investasi, hingga Sanksi dalam <i>Tax Amnesty</i> Jilid II
Ekonomi

Begini Ketentuan Repatriasi, Investasi, hingga Sanksi dalam Tax Amnesty Jilid II

UD Pro-Care, Strategi Songsong Euro 4 dengan Budget Bisa Nego
Otomotif

UD Pro-Care, Strategi Songsong Euro 4 dengan Budget Bisa Nego

Refleksi Perguruan Tinggi 2021, FRI: Digitalisasi Kampus Kian Nyata
Pendidikan

Refleksi Perguruan Tinggi 2021, FRI: Digitalisasi Kampus Kian Nyata

Kaleidoskop Olahraga 2021: Kemenangan Perdana Verstappen
Olahraga

Kaleidoskop Olahraga 2021: Kemenangan Perdana Verstappen

Dewan Keamanan PBB Kutuk Pembantaian yang Dilakukan Junta Myanmar
Internasional

Dewan Keamanan PBB Kutuk Pembantaian yang Dilakukan Junta Myanmar

Kuasa Hukum Tanggapi Isu Keretakan Pernikahan Jerinx dan Nora Alexandra
Hiburan

Kuasa Hukum Tanggapi Isu Keretakan Pernikahan Jerinx dan Nora Alexandra

Logitech MX Keys Mini, Keyboard Minimalis Keren
Teknologi

Logitech MX Keys Mini, Keyboard Minimalis Keren

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal
Properti

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!