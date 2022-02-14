English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
US President Joe Biden (Photo:id.usembassy.gov)
US President Joe Biden (Photo:id.usembassy.gov)

US, Ukraine Agree on Importance of Pursuing Diplomacy amid Russia's Military Build-up

English united states military russia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 February 2022 13:58
Washington: United States (US) President Joe Biden spoke on Sunday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine.  
 
President Biden reaffirmed the commitment of the US to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.  
 
President Biden made clear that the US would respond swiftly and decisively, together with its Allies and partners, to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine.  

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders," the White House said in a press release on Sunday.
 
A day earlier, the US president spoke with President Vladimir Putin of Russia about Russia’s escalating military buildup on the borders of Ukraine. 
 
"President Biden was clear that, if Russia undertakes a further invasion of Ukraine, the United States together with our Allies and partners will respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia," the White House stated. 
 
President Biden reiterated that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia’s standing. 
 
"President Biden was clear with President Putin that while the United States remains prepared to engage in diplomacy, in full coordination with our Allies and partners, we are equally prepared for other scenarios," the White House concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Japan, UNICEF Announce New Partnership to Support Tonga

Japan, UNICEF Announce New Partnership to Support Tonga

English
Japan
New Initiatives to Strengthen Ties between Australia, India

New Initiatives to Strengthen Ties between Australia, India

English
Australia
BI's Survey Indicates Further Retail Sales Gains in January 2022

BI's Survey Indicates Further Retail Sales Gains in January 2022

English
Bank Indonesia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kasus Covid-19 di Jakpus Meroket, dari 5.707 ke 8.450
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 di Jakpus Meroket, dari 5.707 ke 8.450

Bos BI: Pandemi Percepat Transformasi Pembayaran Digital
Ekonomi

Bos BI: Pandemi Percepat Transformasi Pembayaran Digital

Sirkuit Mandalika Dikeluhkan Kotor, Ini Spesifikasi Lintasan
Otomotif

Sirkuit Mandalika Dikeluhkan Kotor, Ini Spesifikasi Lintasan

Koalisi Arab Saudi Hancurkan Sistem Komunikasi Yaman yang Digunakan Houthi
Internasional

Koalisi Arab Saudi Hancurkan Sistem Komunikasi Yaman yang Digunakan Houthi

Pendaftaran SNMPTN 2022 Dibuka Hari Ini, Ini <i>Link</i> dan Cara Daftar
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran SNMPTN 2022 Dibuka Hari Ini, Ini Link dan Cara Daftar

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI
Teknologi

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI

6 Rekomendasi Film yang Cocok Ditonton saat Valentine
Hiburan

6 Rekomendasi Film yang Cocok Ditonton saat Valentine

Barcelona Hindari Kekalahan di Markas Espanyol
Olahraga

Barcelona Hindari Kekalahan di Markas Espanyol

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!