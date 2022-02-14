Washington: United States (US) President Joe Biden spoke on Sunday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine.
President Biden reaffirmed the commitment of the US to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
President Biden made clear that the US would respond swiftly and decisively, together with its Allies and partners, to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine.
"The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders," the White House said in a press release on Sunday.
A day earlier, the US president spoke with President Vladimir Putin of Russia about Russia’s escalating military buildup on the borders of Ukraine.
"President Biden was clear that, if Russia undertakes a further invasion of Ukraine, the United States together with our Allies and partners will respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia," the White House stated.
President Biden reiterated that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia’s standing.
"President Biden was clear with President Putin that while the United States remains prepared to engage in diplomacy, in full coordination with our Allies and partners, we are equally prepared for other scenarios," the White House concluded.