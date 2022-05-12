Washington: United States (US) Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met on Tuesday in Washington with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn to discuss US support for Cambodia’s year as ASEAN Chair.
The Deputy Secretary thanked Cambodia for its support in coordinating the upcoming US-ASEAN Special Summit.
Sherman also pledged cooperation with Cambodia through ASEAN in areas of mutual interest.
"She urged Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, in his role as ASEAN Special Envoy on Burma, to seek swift and full implementation of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus, including an immediate cessation of violence and dialogue with all parties concerned," the US Department of State said in a media release on Wednesday.
Furthermore, she voiced concerns about fundamental freedoms in Cambodia, including the prosecution of Kem Sokha and restrictions on civil society leaders in advance of the June 2022 commune elections and 2023 national elections.
The Deputy Secretary also reiterated US concerns about the China’s military presence and construction of facilities at Ream Naval Base, as well as its impact on regional security.