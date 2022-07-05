English  
Both sides agreed to work closely to facilitate regional recovery. (Photo: asean.org)
Both sides agreed to work closely to facilitate regional recovery. (Photo: asean.org)

ASEAN, South Korea Committed to Stronger Strategic Partnership

English asean south korea indo-pacific south china sea ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 July 2022 11:43
Jakarta: Senior officials of ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (ROK) renewed their commitment to further strengthen strategic partnership and broaden mutually beneficial cooperation at the 26th ASEAN-ROK Dialogue held lasy weel.
 
Both sides exchanged views on issues of common interest and concerns including the South China Sea, the Korean Peninsula, developments in Myanmar, and the situation in Ukraine, with a view to promote peace, stability and development in the region.
 
The meeting welcomed the progress in the implementation of the ASEAN-ROK Plan of Action 2021-2025. 

"Several activities and projects have been carried out in various areas, such as public health, environment and climate change, disaster management, education, culture and youth exchanges," the ASEAN Secretariat said in a press release on Monday.
 
The meeting highlighted ASEAN and ROK’s close cooperation in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and ROK’s contribution of US$6 million to the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund. 
 
Both sides agreed to work closely to facilitate regional recovery through the implementation of ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework.
 
ASEAN and the ROK also highlighted several areas for closer cooperation to enhance the regional resilience, such as digital economy; maritime cooperation; development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; labor market; tourism; infrastructure; and narrowing the development gap.
 
ASEAN welcomed the commitment of the new Government of the ROK to forge closer cooperation with ASEAN. 
 
The ROK underlined climate change as a new priority area of cooperation with ASEAN, through initiatives such as the ASEAN-ROK Carbon Dialogue and the Partnership for ASEAN-ROK Methane Action.
 
ASEAN welcomed ROK’s support for the ASEAN Outlook in the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and its willingness to enhance practical cooperation in its key areas.
 
The 26th ASEAN-ROK Dialogue was co-chaired by Director-General, Acting SOM Leader of Viet Nam, Vu Ho, and ROK Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Yeo Seung-bae. Senior Officials of ASEAN Member States and the Deputy Secretary-General for ASEAN Political-Security Community attended the dialogue.
 
(WAH)
