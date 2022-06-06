Australia Committed to Deepening Engagement with Southeast Asia: Albanese

Jakarta: Deepening engagement with Southeast Asia is a priority for the Australian Government, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said.
The statement was delivered after a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Bogor Palace, Bogor City, West Java Province on Monday, June 6, 2022.
"We will deliver an additional $470 million over four years for Australia’s bilateral and regional Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) programs in Southeast Asia. We will appoint a dedicated high-level roving regional envoy. We will also establish an Office of Southeast Asia in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to ensure whole-of-government coordination of Australian efforts in the region," Prime Minister Albanese said in a statement after the bilateral meeting.
According to him, Australia will also deliver a comprehensive ASEAN Economic Strategy to 2040 to map current and future export and investment opportunities across key ASEAN markets.
"I reiterate today that ASEAN and ASEAN?led institutions are at the absolute centre of our vision for the Indo-Pacifi," he stated.
Furthermore, Australia also supports the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo?Pacific, and its vision for a peaceful, prosperous and secure Indo?Pacific.
"This also means supporting Indonesia’s leadership in the region, including during your ASEAN Chair year next year," he stressed.