English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo: twitter/@AlboMP)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo: twitter/@AlboMP)

Australia Committed to Deepening Engagement with Southeast Asia: Albanese

English Australia southeast asia asean indo-pacific
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 June 2022 15:14
Jakarta: Deepening engagement with Southeast Asia is a priority for the Australian Government, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said.
 
The statement was delivered after a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Bogor Palace, Bogor City, West Java Province on Monday, June 6, 2022.
 
"We will deliver an additional $470 million over four years for Australia’s bilateral and regional Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) programs in Southeast Asia. We will appoint a dedicated high-level roving regional envoy. We will also establish an Office of Southeast Asia in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to ensure whole-of-government coordination of Australian efforts in the region," Prime Minister Albanese said in a statement after the bilateral meeting.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to him, Australia will also deliver a comprehensive ASEAN Economic Strategy to 2040 to map current and future export and investment opportunities across key ASEAN markets.
 
"I reiterate today that ASEAN and ASEAN?led institutions are at the absolute centre of our vision for the Indo-Pacifi," he stated.
 
Furthermore, Australia also supports the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo?Pacific, and its vision for a peaceful, prosperous and secure Indo?Pacific.
 
"This also means supporting Indonesia’s leadership in the region, including during your ASEAN Chair year next year," he stressed.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Efforts to Intensify Indonesia-Australia Cooperation Crucial: President Jokowi

Efforts to Intensify Indonesia-Australia Cooperation Crucial: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Over 167.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 167.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
Indonesia Adds 342 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Indonesia Adds 342 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemerintah Tetapkan DMO Minyak Goreng 300 Ribu Ton/Bulan
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Tetapkan DMO Minyak Goreng 300 Ribu Ton/Bulan

Jokowi: RI dan Australia Berkontribusi Bagi Perdamaian Kawasan
Nasional

Jokowi: RI dan Australia Berkontribusi Bagi Perdamaian Kawasan

Latihan Timnas Indonesia Kian Intens di Kuwait
Olahraga

Latihan Timnas Indonesia Kian Intens di Kuwait

Pencarian Eril di Swiss Terus Dilakukan Tanpa Batas Waktu
Internasional

Pencarian Eril di Swiss Terus Dilakukan Tanpa Batas Waktu

Baju Baru Yamaha Jupiter Z1
Otomotif

Baju Baru Yamaha Jupiter Z1

Setelah Badai Berlalu dari Kerispatih
Hiburan

Setelah Badai Berlalu dari Kerispatih

Pemerintah Janji 193 Ribu Guru Lolos PPPK Masuk di Formasi 2022, P2G: Jangan Cuma Jadi Angin Segar
Pendidikan

Pemerintah Janji 193 Ribu Guru Lolos PPPK Masuk di Formasi 2022, P2G: Jangan Cuma Jadi Angin Segar

Alvin Tse ke India, Wentao Zhao Pimpin Xiaomi Indonesia
Teknologi

Alvin Tse ke India, Wentao Zhao Pimpin Xiaomi Indonesia

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!