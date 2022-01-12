English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The new wave is causing further misery for hundreds of millions of people across South Asia.
The new wave is causing further misery for hundreds of millions of people across South Asia.

Omicron Threatens to Overwhelm Health Systems in South Asia: Red Cross

English India south asia Omicron
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 January 2022 12:14
Delhi: The Omicron variant is fuelling a rapid surge of COVID-19 across South Asia that threatens to overwhelm health systems still reeling from a deadly wave of the Delta variant last year, according to International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).
 
Countries across South Asia from India to Nepal and Bangladesh are reporting alarming increases in COVID-19 infections, with India alone reporting a 2,013 per cent increase in COVID-19 infections in the past month, with cases now topping 179,000 in a day.
 
The new wave is causing further misery for hundreds of millions of people across South Asia, already living in extreme poverty, exacerbated by COVID-19 over the past two years.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This latest surge of COVID-19 spells immense danger for millions of people and health systems across South Asia. Omicron is spreading fast and while vaccination rates have been soaring, after such tragic loss of life last year, fear is mounting of record infection rates," Udaya Regmi, IFRC's Head of Delegation in South Asia, said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
"People everywhere want this pandemic to end but we must boost efforts to keep people safe with the basics, by wearing masks, avoiding crowds, and getting fully vaccinated where possible," Regmi added.
 
In South Asia, a majority of countries have vaccinated less than 50 per cent of their population, putting people at greater risk of developing severe illness and requiring hospitalisation.  India has fully vaccinated 45 per cent of its population, while Pakistan has 32.8 per cent and Bangladesh 33 per cent who have received two jabs, according to Oxford University’s Our World in Data.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Inaugurates 3 Indonesian Ambassadors to Friendly Countries

President Jokowi Inaugurates 3 Indonesian Ambassadors to Friendly Countries

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Unveils Target to Reduce Stunting to 14% in 2024

Indonesia Unveils Target to Reduce Stunting to 14% in 2024

English
indonesian government
WFP, EU Contribute to Recovery of Palestinian Families Affected by Escalations in Gaza

WFP, EU Contribute to Recovery of Palestinian Families Affected by Escalations in Gaza

English
palestine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menteri BUMN: Ada 3 Tekanan yang Dirasakan Indonesia saat Pandemi
Ekonomi

Menteri BUMN: Ada 3 Tekanan yang Dirasakan Indonesia saat Pandemi

Pemerintah Perketat Kedatangan Internasional di 9 Pintu Masuk Indonesia
Nasional

Pemerintah Perketat Kedatangan Internasional di 9 Pintu Masuk Indonesia

Terawan Dikukuhkan Jadi Guru Besar Tidak Tetap Unhan
Pendidikan

Terawan Dikukuhkan Jadi Guru Besar Tidak Tetap Unhan

Honda Masih Andalkan Tanjung Priok Sebagai Pintu Ekspor
Otomotif

Honda Masih Andalkan Tanjung Priok Sebagai Pintu Ekspor

Ini Daftar 23 Pemain Timnas Putri untuk Piala Asia Putri 2022
Olahraga

Ini Daftar 23 Pemain Timnas Putri untuk Piala Asia Putri 2022

WHO: Dalam 2 Bulan, 50 Persen Populasi Eropa Diperkirakan Terinfeksi Omicron
Internasional

WHO: Dalam 2 Bulan, 50 Persen Populasi Eropa Diperkirakan Terinfeksi Omicron

Genre Romance Masih Jadi Favorit Penonton Drama Korea
Hiburan

Genre Romance Masih Jadi Favorit Penonton Drama Korea

Samsung Resmi Tutup Toko Aplikasi OS Tizen
Teknologi

Samsung Resmi Tutup Toko Aplikasi OS Tizen

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia
Properti

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!