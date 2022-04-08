English  
WFP has provided life-saving food assistance to more than one million people in Ukraine. (Photo: medcom.id)
Timor Leste Donates $1.5 Million to WFP's Humanitarian Response in Ukraine

English Timor Leste food ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 April 2022 14:49
Dili: The United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a US$ 1.5 million donation from the Government of Timor-Leste for the agency’s humanitarian response in Ukraine.
 
Since the onset of the conflict, WFP has provided life-saving food assistance to more than one million people in Ukraine
 
WFP is scaling up its response, aiming to reach up to 6 million people in-country in the next three months, and to support 300,000 refugees and asylum seekers who fled to neighbouring countries.

"Timor-Leste is very concerned with the current situation in Ukraine. War and conflict benefits no one and leads to widespread suffering. We hope peace may soon prevail for Ukraine and its people," said Juliao da Silva, Timor Leste's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, in a media release on Thursday.
 
The conflict is driving up already high food prices, threatening food security for millions of families across the globe. 
 
Global food and fuel prices have increased sharply since the onset of the conflict with the price of wheat up by 24 percent in less than one month. 
 
Food prices had already reached an all-time high in February as the conflict started.
 
"At this hour of greatest needs, the donation will help WFP provide life-saving assistance to people in need both inside and outside of Ukraine," said Dageng Liu, WFP Country Representative in Timor-Leste. 
 
"We thank the Government of Timor-Leste for their generosity and solidarity with the people of Ukraine," Liu added.

 
(WAH)
