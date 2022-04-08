WHO Records over 100 Attacks on Healthcare in Ukraine

Lviv: More than 100 attacks on healthcare in Ukraine have been verified by the World Health Organization (WH) since the start of the war on February 24.
The attacks so far have claimed 73 lives and injured 51.
Of the current total of 103 attacks, 89 have impacted health facilities and 13 have impacted transport, including ambulances.
"We are outraged that attacks on healthcare are continuing. Attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law. Peace is the only way forward. I again call on the Russian Federation to stop the war," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General,in a press release on Thursday.
This milestone of over 100 attacks on health spans barely 42 days since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began.
The impact of this violence is not only immediate, in the numbers of deaths and injuries – but also long-term in the consequences for Ukraine’s healthcare system.
It’s a major blow to the country’s efforts to institute health reforms and achieve universal health coverage, a goal it had made significant progress on before the war erupted.
Attacks on health are unfortunately seen amid conflicts globally.
Since 1 January 2022, WHO has verified 160 attacks on healthcare in 11 countries and territories resulting in 97 deaths and 74 injuries.
Outside of Ukraine at this time, Sudan is also witnessing a recent increase in attacks on healthcare.