English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The death toll from Batsirai currently stands at 30. (Photo: UNICEF)
The death toll from Batsirai currently stands at 30. (Photo: UNICEF)

UNICEF, Partners Working to Support 75,000 People following Cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar

English children united nations disaster africa
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 February 2022 13:18
Antananarivo: UNICEF and partners in Madagascar are urgently working to support an estimated 75,000 people – including around 37,500 children - in need of humanitarian assistance following the devastating impact of cyclone Batsirai which struck the south-east and centre of the island nation on Saturday. Latest reports suggest that 13 children have lost their lives.
 
Together with the government, sister UN agencies and NGO partners, UNICEF field teams, based in affected areas, are currently assessing the extent of the damage and the needs to be addressed, while responding to those that are most pressing.     
 
UNICEF Representative in Madagascar, Jean Francois Basse, who is part of the assessment team, said social services had been particularly hard hit by the cyclone. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Dozens of schools and medical centres have been either damaged or destroyed by Batsirai, which directly impacts the lives of children," he said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
"In responding to this emergency, we need to address the immediate needs, but also plan for the long-term by building back better, including with more resilient buildings," he added.
 
Among the most pressing needs are safe water and adequate sanitation to avoid outbreaks of waterborne diseases, and the provision of medicines, food, cooking equipment, and other basic household items for survival. Cash transfers can also be used to support reconstruction and the restoration of basic social services such as education and child protection. 
 
The death toll from Batsirai currently stands at 30 with over 70,000 people displaced or homeless, half of whom are children, but these numbers are likely to change as several areas remain unreachable. Many of those displaced were moved into government-run shelters before the cyclone struck with UNICEF pre-positioning key relief supplies to at-risk areas while working closely with Madagascar’s national disaster management bureau.
 
"Our teams on the ground are working hand-in-hand with government partners to assist those most seriously impacted by this crisis," said Basse. 
 
"With the damage affecting such as large area, we need to ensure that there is equity in the response and that no one is left behind," Basse added.
 
Madagascar was already confronting a major drought in the south of the country and the effects of Tropical Storm Ana, which struck weeks earlier, when the cyclone hit. In a country where 77 per cent of the population lives on less than US$1 a day, the additional stresses of Batsirai are stretching response capacities to the limit while putting the vulnerable at even greater risk.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Australia, Timor Leste Enhance Cooperation on Economic Recovery

Australia, Timor Leste Enhance Cooperation on Economic Recovery

English
Australia
France, WHO Cooperate to Reinforce Health Systems to Combat COVID-19

France, WHO Cooperate to Reinforce Health Systems to Combat COVID-19

English
covid-19
Merah Putih COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Used as Booster, Child Vaccine: Minister

Merah Putih COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Used as Booster, Child Vaccine: Minister

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bandai Namco Hidupkan Lagi Game Era PS1, Klonoa
Teknologi

Bandai Namco Hidupkan Lagi Game Era PS1, Klonoa

Vaksin Merah Putih Kantongi Sertifikat Halal MUI
Nasional

Vaksin Merah Putih Kantongi Sertifikat Halal MUI

Anggaran Riset Indonesia Sangat Rendah dari GDP
Pendidikan

Anggaran Riset Indonesia Sangat Rendah dari GDP

PSSI Konfirmasi Timnas U-23 ke Kamboja Menggunakan Pesawat Carter
Olahraga

PSSI Konfirmasi Timnas U-23 ke Kamboja Menggunakan Pesawat Carter

IMF: Ukuran Mata Uang Digital Bank Sentral Tidak Sama
Ekonomi

IMF: Ukuran Mata Uang Digital Bank Sentral Tidak Sama

PM Libya Lolos dari Upaya Pembunuhan di Tripoli
Internasional

PM Libya Lolos dari Upaya Pembunuhan di Tripoli

Subaru Punya Induk Baru Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Subaru Punya Induk Baru Di Indonesia

Terungkap! Adam Deni Sering Minta Uang ke Dokter Tirta, Alasannya Macam-Macam
Hiburan

Terungkap! Adam Deni Sering Minta Uang ke Dokter Tirta, Alasannya Macam-Macam

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!