English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Attacks against civilians and civilian objects, including mosques, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law. (Photo: medcom.id)
Attacks against civilians and civilian objects, including mosques, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law. (Photo: medcom.id)

UN Chief Condemns Terror Attacks across Afghanistan

English afghanistan united nations human rights
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 May 2022 10:01
New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the recent attacks in Afghanistan, including on passenger vehicles in Mazar-e-Sharif City and the Masjid Sharif Hazrat Zakaria mosque in Kabul City.
 
According to media reports, these attacks have claimed the lives of numerous civilians, among them members of the Hazara Shia community and at least 16 children.
 
"The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said in a statement on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Attacks against civilians and civilian objects, including mosques, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law. 
 
"The Secretary-General reiterates his call on all parties to ensure the protection of civilians, including ethnic and religious minorities, as well as their right to freely practice their religion," he stated.
 
Serious Human Rights Challenges
 
The newly appointed Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, recently said the country faced serious human rights challenges, and urged the de facto authorities to take the path that brings stability and freedom to all Afghans, especially women.
 
He expressed alarm that many of the de facto authorities’ policies and drive for absolute control are having a cumulative effect on a wide range of human rights and are creating a society ruled by fear. 
 
The advancing erasure of women from public life is especially concerning, Bennet said.
 
Measures such as the suspension of girls’ secondary education, severe barriers to employment, no opportunities to participate in political and public life, limits on freedom of movement, association, and expression, directives on maharam (male family member chaperone), enforcing a strict form of Hijab and strong advice to stay at home, fit the pattern of absolute gender segregation and are aimed at making women invisible in society, Bennett said.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Pays Last Tribute to Late Buya Syafii

President Jokowi Pays Last Tribute to Late Buya Syafii

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia's COVID-19 Cases under Control after Long Holiday Period

Indonesia's COVID-19 Cases under Control after Long Holiday Period

English
covid-19
Joining NATO Ukraine's Choice as Sovereign State: President Zelenskyy

Joining NATO Ukraine's Choice as Sovereign State: President Zelenskyy

English
ukraine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Masyarakat Diimbau Waspadai Situs Palsu Penjualan Tiket Formula E
Nasional

Masyarakat Diimbau Waspadai Situs Palsu Penjualan Tiket Formula E

NVIDIA Omniverse Menawarkan Era Digital Baru lewat Digital Twins dan Dunia Virtual
Teknologi

NVIDIA Omniverse Menawarkan Era Digital Baru lewat Digital Twins dan Dunia Virtual

Korut Sebut Situasi Covid-19 Terkendali dan Membaik
Internasional

Korut Sebut Situasi Covid-19 Terkendali dan Membaik

Hasil MotoGP Italia: Bagnaia Finis Terdepan, Quartararo Masih di Pucuk Klasemen
Olahraga

Hasil MotoGP Italia: Bagnaia Finis Terdepan, Quartararo Masih di Pucuk Klasemen

5 Perbedaan Sel Hewan dan Sel Tumbuhan
Pendidikan

5 Perbedaan Sel Hewan dan Sel Tumbuhan

10 Negara Teraman untuk Berkendara, Indonesia?
Otomotif

10 Negara Teraman untuk Berkendara, Indonesia?

Presidensi G20 Harusnya Bahas Dampak Dominasi AS-Tiongkok ke Negara Berkembang
Ekonomi

Presidensi G20 Harusnya Bahas Dampak Dominasi AS-Tiongkok ke Negara Berkembang

Kolaborasi dengan Ron King Big Band, Ahmad Dhani Minta Maaf Sering Lupa Lirik
Hiburan

Kolaborasi dengan Ron King Big Band, Ahmad Dhani Minta Maaf Sering Lupa Lirik

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun
Properti

Investasi Real Estate Asia Pasifik Capai Rp587 Triliun

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!