President Joko Widodo and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo:president.gov.ua)
Zelenskyy Highlights Importance of Indonesia's Role in International Arena

English ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky president joko widodo g20 summit G20
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 June 2022 00:21
Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Stressed the Importance of Indonesia's role in the international arena during his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Kyiv on Wednesday.
 
"You are now representing in Kyiv both the Group of Twenty, which Indonesia currently chairs, and one of the most powerful associations in the world, ASEAN, which your country will chair next year," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a joint statement to the media after the meeting.
 
"Ukraine greatly appreciates the support of the Indonesian people and your personal support, Mr. President, in this time of war for freedom and independence of our state," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also thanked Jokowi for his unwavering support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.
 
"The facilitation of the chairman and member of the G20 is extremely important for the restoration of peace. I am grateful to you, Mr. President, for the personal invitation to take part in the G20 summit, and, of course, I accept the invitation," Zelenskyy stated.
 
Ukraine's participation will depend on the security situation in the country and on the composition of participants," Zelenskyy added.
 
The Indonesian President and his entourage traveled to Ukraine after attending the G7 Summit in Germany earlier this week.
 
The Indonesian Head of State is also scheduled to visit Russia to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the end of his European tour this week.
 
(WAH)
