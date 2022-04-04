English  
It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability. (Photo: medcom.id)
UN Chief Calls for Probe into Killings in Ukraine's Bucha

English refugees united nations europe ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 April 2022 11:27
New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an independent investigation into the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, the capital of the Eastern European country.
 
According to media reports, images have emerged of bodies found in streets and in yards in the wake of Russian withdrawal from the area following weeks of intense fighting.
 
"I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine," said the UN Chief in a statement on Sunday.

"It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability," he added.

Refugees

At least 2 million children have now been forced to flee Ukraine, as the war rages on.
 
More than 1.1 million children have arrived in Poland, with hundreds of thousands also arriving in Romania, Moldova, Hungary Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
 
To seek to reduce the risks children and young people face, UNICEF, UNHCR and government and civil society partners are scaling up Blue Dots in refugee-hosting countries, including Moldova, Romania and Slovakia. 
 
The Blue Dots are one-stop safe spaces that can provide information to travelling families, help identify unaccompanied and separated children and ensure their protection from exploitation and serve as a hub for access to essential services.
 
(WAH)
