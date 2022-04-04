According to media reports, images have emerged of bodies found in streets and in yards in the wake of Russian withdrawal from the area following weeks of intense fighting.
"I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine," said the UN Chief in a statement on Sunday.
"It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability," he added.
RefugeesAt least 2 million children have now been forced to flee Ukraine, as the war rages on.
More than 1.1 million children have arrived in Poland, with hundreds of thousands also arriving in Romania, Moldova, Hungary Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
To seek to reduce the risks children and young people face, UNICEF, UNHCR and government and civil society partners are scaling up Blue Dots in refugee-hosting countries, including Moldova, Romania and Slovakia.
The Blue Dots are one-stop safe spaces that can provide information to travelling families, help identify unaccompanied and separated children and ensure their protection from exploitation and serve as a hub for access to essential services.