Mahuta departs for Canberra on December 1. (Photo: medcom.id)
New Zealand Foreign Minister Visits Australia to Progress Trans-Tasman Relationship

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 December 2022 14:15
Wellington: New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta is set to meet Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong for the second formal Foreign Ministers’ Consultations in Canberra tomorrow.
 
She will also meet the Minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney.
 
"The relationship between Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia is unlike any other. The single trans-Tasman economic market is one of the most effective and far-reaching free trade agreements anywhere in the world. It enables an extremely high level of economic integration to support business, exports, investment, and people to people links," said Mahuta in a media release on Thursday.

"We are closely aligned in our responses to regional and global challenges, and we share aspirations in common with fellow members of the Pacific Islands Forum closer to home. While we communicate frequently outside more formal international summits and meetings, I look forward to these in-person discussions with Penny Wong to focus on priorities we share in the field of foreign policy," she explained.
 
She anticipates discussion on cooperation in the Pacific, including support for Pacific nations for mitigation and adaption to the impacts of climate change, and on the geostrategic situation in the wider Indo-Pacific.
 
"Looking outside our region, I expect we will also exchange views on Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and the very concerning human rights violations in Iran," she added.
 
Mahuta departs for Canberra on December 1. 
 
The Foreign Ministers Consultations take place in the morning of Friday December 2 and the Minister departs Canberra on Friday afternoon.
 
(WAH)

