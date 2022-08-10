Indonesia, Vietnam Fostering Friendship through the Love for Motorbikes

Hanoi: After successfully holding Wonderful Indonesia Motorbike Touring (WIMT) for the first time in 2019, 18 bikers who are members of the Indonesian Motor Association (IMI) traveled across Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam, starting July 18.
On July 13, they arrived at the C?u Treo international border in Ha Tinh Province, Viet Nam, bordering Laos, and were greeted by members of the Hanoi Motorbike Club.
Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi appreciated the Hanoi Motorbike Club for welcoming the 2022 WIMT group.
"I am certain that doing something out of love will always be successful because it is done wholeheartedly," stated the Indonesian Ambassador in a media release issued by the Indonesian Embassy in Hanoi.
Tran Anh Tuan, Chairman of the Hanoi Motorbike Club and Vice President of the Vietnam Bicycle and Motorcycle Federation, recalled his first meeting with Indonesian bikers at the C?u Treo border.
He was impressed that the Indonesian bikers rode their motorcycles well and successfully passed challenging tracks at the C?u Treo border.
"I remember the first time I met Mr. Tran Anh Tuan to convey the plan for WIMT 2022. He was very excited and conveyed his full support immediately," the Indonesian Ambassador stated.
The journey from the C?u Treo border to Hanoi, covering around 390km, took almost ten hours.
"Vietnamese bikers were amazing; they escorted us from the border to Hanoi. It was a very memorable journey," In his response, Joel Deksa Mastana, the Head of the 2022 WIMT Delegation, said.
Apart from touring, WIMT 2022 also carried a special mission for promoting tourism and Indonesian MSMEs.
In this regard, the bikers exhibited Indonesian products, especially motorbike' parts and accessories, namely Axson Lube, Rob1 (clothing-footwear-muffler), RSV Helmet, Maxxwire (booster device), and SDP (safer driving product), as well as sport tourism products of Indonesia.