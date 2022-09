French Air Force Aircraft Visit Indonesia

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: A number of French Air and Space Force (FASF) aircaft landed at Halim Perdanakusumah Air Base in Jakarta today as part of the 2022 Pegasus Mission.The contingent include 3 Rafale jet fighers, 2 330 MRTT aircraft and an A-400 M transportation aircraft.The arrival of the aircraft is also part of a series of cooperation between French Air Force and Indonesian Air Force as well as Indonesian Ministry of Defense "Our regional and global strategic relationship is getting closer every year," French Ambassador to Indonesia Olivier Chambard said at Halim Perdanakusumah Air Base on Monday, September 12, 2022."And the arrival of our Air Force contingent here shows a very bright future with Indonesia," the French diplomat added.The mission is a powerful demonstration of France’s capacity for quick deployment in the Indo-Pacific The mission is also proof that the security situation in Europe has not diminished the French and European commitment in the Indo-Pacific.