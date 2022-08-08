English  
The hostilities have contributed to a humanitarian emergency. (Photo: medcom.id)
UN Chief Welcomes Ceasefire in Gaza

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 August 2022 13:13
New York: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.
 
"He is deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries, including children, from airstrikes in Gaza and the indiscriminate firing of rockets toward Israel from population centers in Gaza by Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other militant groups," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, in a statement on Sunday.
 
"He extends his deepest condolences to the victims of the violence and their loved ones," the spokesman added.
 
According to media reports, more than 40 Palestinians have been killed and over 300 wounded since Israel's bombing campaign began on Friday
 
"The Secretary-General commends Egypt for its efforts carried out, in close coordination with the UN, to help restore calm. The Secretary-General calls on all sides to observe the ceasefire," the spokesman stated.
 
"He reaffirms the United Nations’ commitment to the achievement of the two-State solution based on relevant United Nations resolutions, international law, and prior agreements and the importance of restoring a political horizon. Only a negotiated sustainable political solution will end, once and for all, these devastating cycles of violence and lead to a peaceful future for Palestinians and Israelis alike," the spokesman concluded.
 


 
