President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Jokowi to Attend ASEAN-EU Summit in Brussels

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 December 2022 10:47
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is set to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-the European Union (EU) Commemorative Summit in Brussels, Belgium this week.
 
The Indonesian Head of State departed from Soekarno Hatta International Airport in Greater Jakarta at 09.00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
 
"This morning, I, along with the First Lady and also a limited delegation, will head to Brussels to attend the ASEAN-EU Summit," said President Jokowi at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Banten, Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
 
According to him, the meeting is very important because it marks 45 years of ties between the two regional blocs. EU is one of the ASEAN's larget trade and investment partners. In 2021, total trade between the two regions reached USD268.9 billion. 
 
"It is our third largest partner, after China and the United States," said President Jokowi.

At the Summit, the Indonesian Head of State would try to encourage European Union countries to increase trade and investment in the region, especially in Indonesia.
 
"This is the reason why we continue to strengthen, we continue to improve good relations between ASEAN and the European Union. Of course, our country Indonesia also wants trade and investment to continue to increase," he said.
 
The President and his entourage will immediately return to Indonesia after the Summit is over. 
 
"I and the delegation will only spend less than 24 hours in Belgium. After that, we will immediately return to our country," said President Jokowi.

 
(WAH)

