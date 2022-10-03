Australia Announces Further Sanctions on Russia

Additional targeted financial sanctions and travel bans will be imposed on 28 Russian-appointed separatists, ministers and senior officials.
Among them are individuals who are flouting international law to legitimise Russia's illegal actions in Ukraine through sham referenda, disinformation and intimidation.
"These additional sanctions reinforce Australia's strong objection to the actions of President Putin and those carrying out his orders," Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs said in a media release on Sunday.
"The areas of Ukraine currently occupied by Russian forces are the sovereign territory of Ukraine. No sham referendum will change this," she added.
Australia has also filed an intervention in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) case brought by Ukraine against Russia, supporting Ukraine's claims Russia has violated the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Genocide Convention).
Australia continues to call on Russia to immediately comply with the ICJ's legally binding order of 16 March 2022 to immediately withdraw its military forces from Ukraine.
"We stand with Ukraine in bringing these proceedings against Russia before the International Court of Justice," Australian Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said.
"Our intervention underscores our commitment to upholding fundamental rules of international law and the integrity of the Genocide Convention," he added.