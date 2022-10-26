AIMEP Promotes Stronger Ties between Indonesia, Australia

AIMEP is an Australian Government program supporting visits to Australia by groups of young Indonesian Muslim community leaders, to exchange experiences with everyday Australians as well as leading academics, non-governmental organisations, religious leaders, media and government representatives in Australia.
"AIMEP plays an important role to promote understanding, cooperation and mutual respect between our countries," said Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams PSM in a media release on Wednesday.
"The program has successfully built a strong alumni community in Indonesia, consisting of leaders, changemakers, educators, entrepreneurs, sportspeople, artists and experts in their fields," the Australian Ambassador added.
There are over 300 AIMEP alumni in Australia and Indonesia, who include prominent Indonesians and Australians with expertise in a wide range of fields. An AIMEP Alumni Forum has been established by the alumni of the program to maintain the links between participants. AIMEP is a program of the Australia-Indonesia Institute, funded by the Australian Government.
"Over 20 years, AIMEP has brought some of the most active and engaged young Muslim community leaders in Australia and Indonesia together, to collaborate, share and learn from each other, and build lasting friendships and connections," said Rowan Gould, AIMEP Director, and a former AIMEP participant.