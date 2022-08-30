English  
More than 1,000 lives have been lost. (Photo: medcom.id)

Australia Provides Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Pakistan Floods

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 30 August 2022 13:54
Canberra: Australia is set to provide $2 million in urgent humanitarian assistance in response to devastating floods in Pakistan.
 
Pakistan has declared a national emergency, with more than 33 million people affected by the disaster.
 
Tragically, more than 1,000 lives have been lost. 

A further 200,000 people have been displaced and at least 50,000 homes destroyed.
 
"I extend Australia’s deepest sympathies and condolences to the families and communities that have lost loved ones, and those whose lives and livelihoods have been affected," Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong said in a statement on Tuesday.
 
According to the Foreign Minister Australia’s support will be delivered through the World Food Program (WFP) to assist the Pakistan Government and its people to respond to immediate humanitarian needs, particularly those disproportionately affected by the floods, including women, children and the vulnerable.
 
(WAH)
