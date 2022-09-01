Human Rights Violations Committed in Xinjiang: UN Report

"Serious human rights violations have been committed in XUAR in the context of the Government’s application of counter-terrorism and counter-"extremism" strategies," the report stated.
"The extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of Uyghur and
other predominantly Muslim groups, pursuant to law and policy, in context of restrictions and deprivation more generally of fundamental rights enjoyed individually and collectively, may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity," it stated.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
According to the report, the Government holds the primary duty to ensure that all laws and policies are brought into compliance with international human rights law and to promptly investigate any allegations of human rights violations, to ensure accountability for perpetrators and to provide redress to victims
"Individuals who are arbitrarily deprived of their liberty should be immediately released," the report stated.
"As the conditions remain in place for serious violations to continue and recur, these must also be addressed promptly and effectively," it stated.
XUAR is China’s largest region, covering one-sixth of its total territory, with a
population of 25.85 million.
In late 2017, OHCHR began receiving increasing allegations by various civil society groups that members of the Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minority communities were missing or had disappeared in the region.
"The assessment was initiated following serious allegations of human rights violations against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim communities brought to the attention of the UN Human Rights Office and UN human rights mechanisms since late 2017, particularly in the context of the Chinese Government’s policies and measures to combat "extremism" and terrorism," OHCHR explained in a press release on Wednesday.
"The assessment is based on a rigorous review of documentary material currently available to the Office, with its credibility assessed in accordance with standard human rights methodology. Particular attention was given to the Government’s own laws, policies, data and statements. The Office also requested information and engaged in dialogue and technical exchanges with China throughout the process," the UN Agency explained.