English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of children did not have any access to school. (Photo: medcom.id)
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of children did not have any access to school. (Photo: medcom.id)

UK Launches New Partnership to Educate Girls in Developing Countries

English children covid-19 pandemic education
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 March 2022 11:55
London: United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson is launching a new £20 million business partnership as the UK continues to support global efforts to improve girls’ access to education in developing countries.
 
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of children did not have any access to school - and girls from disadvantaged families are particularly vulnerable to missing out on education, whether through poverty or prejudice. 
 
The pandemic has created even more barriers to education, with a peak of 1.6 billion children around the world having faced school closures.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In the UK’s first education partnership of its kind, the UK government is joining forces with the private sector to boost girls’ access to education in developing countries. 
 
Partners include Unilever, Pearson, PwC, Microsoft, Accenture, Standard Chartered, United Bank for Africa, Coursera, Vodafone, BP and Cognizant. The UK Government will be working in partnership with UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited (GenU) to help deliver the programme, with key partners funding GenU being Accenture, Standard Chartered, Unilever, Microsoft, and United Bank for Africa.
 

"The United Kingdom has long been a proud and mighty champion of this fundamental cause and today we take one leap further through our first Global Partnership of its kind - opening the opportunity for one million girls across the developing world to have access to high quality skills training," Prime Minister Johnson said in a media release on Tuesday.
 
"Ensuring every girl and young woman across the globe receives 12 years of quality education is the greatest tool in our armoury to end the world’s great injustices. Delivering on this mission will be one of the best defences against ignorance, ensure the greatest protection from prejudice and put a rocket booster behind our hopes and dreams for global development in the years to come," he added.
 
Businesses, charities, schools and colleges will shortly be able to bid for funds from the programme. The partnership wants to support projects that will improve access to education for girls, with a focus on providing the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills needed to find work in key sectors such as technology and manufacturing. This could include funding new skills training programmes, improving teaching or redesigning training to make it more relevant to business needs. Initially bids will be encouraged for projects in Nigeria and Bangladesh, two countries where significant barriers to girls’ education remain.
 
Funding from the programme will also help expand GenU’s `Passport to Earning’ (P2E) platform. This digital skills platform will provide girls with free, certified education and skills training which they can then use to support future employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. UNICEF’s precursor to P2E was listed among Time Magazine’s 100 Best Inventions of 2021.
 
Some of the businesses involved will be contributing a range of resources including books, computers and other technology, mentors, advice and access to their networks, skills and training programmes. The private sector involvement will help ensure that education and learning opportunities provide girls with the skills for the future that employers need.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Mariupol Residents Trapped by Russian Assault: Human Rights Watch

Mariupol Residents Trapped by Russian Assault: Human Rights Watch

English
ukraine
Australia Issues New Sanctions against Russia

Australia Issues New Sanctions against Russia

English
russia
ADB Announces $1 Million Grant to Assist Tonga Respond to COVID-19

ADB Announces $1 Million Grant to Assist Tonga Respond to COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PPKM Level 2 DKI, Operasional Transportasi Publik 100%
Nasional

PPKM Level 2 DKI, Operasional Transportasi Publik 100%

Bank Dunia Guyur Pinjaman dan Hibah USD723 Juta ke Ukraina
Ekonomi

Bank Dunia Guyur Pinjaman dan Hibah USD723 Juta ke Ukraina

Rusia Jadi Negara yang Terkena Sanksi Terbanyak di Dunia
Internasional

Rusia Jadi Negara yang Terkena Sanksi Terbanyak di Dunia

Bocoran Komponen Modif yang Ada Di IMX 2022
Otomotif

Bocoran Komponen Modif yang Ada Di IMX 2022

Tottenham Hancurkan Everton 5-0
Olahraga

Tottenham Hancurkan Everton 5-0

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih
Properti

Setop! Ini 4 Alasan Sebaiknya Tak Membeli Sofa Putih

Beasiswa Pendidikan Indonesia Dibuka Awal April 2022, Khusus Dosen, Guru Hingga Pelaku Budaya
Pendidikan

Beasiswa Pendidikan Indonesia Dibuka Awal April 2022, Khusus Dosen, Guru Hingga Pelaku Budaya

Film The Batman Raup Rp3,5 Triliun
Hiburan

Film The Batman Raup Rp3,5 Triliun

Yayasan Internet Indonesia Kecam Tindakan Penyerangan ke Pekerja PTT di Papua
Teknologi

Yayasan Internet Indonesia Kecam Tindakan Penyerangan ke Pekerja PTT di Papua

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!