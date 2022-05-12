English  
Shireen Abu Akleh was a well-known Al Jazeera correspondent. (Photo: medcom.id)
UN Agency Condemns Killing of Al Jazeera Journalist

English Israel united nations palestine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 May 2022 15:06
Paris: The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, has called for a thorough investigation into the killing of television reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank city of Jenin, Palestine, on Wednesday.
 
"I condemn the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh. The killing of a clearly identified press worker in a conflict area is a violation of international law," Azoulay said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
"I call on the relevant authorities to investigate this crime and bring those responsible to justice," she added.

According to Azoulay, Abu Akleh was reporting in Jenin when she was fatally shot, despite the fact that she was wearing a jacket with the word "press" written on it.
 
Abu Akleh was a well-known Al Jazeera correspondent.
 
UNESCO continues to promote the safety of journalists through global awareness-raising, capacity building and a range of actions, notably in the framework of the United Nations Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity.
 
(WAH)
