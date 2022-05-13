English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Summit participants made major new policy and financial commitments. (Photo: medcom.id)
Summit participants made major new policy and financial commitments. (Photo: medcom.id)

World Leaders Gather for 2nd Global COVID-19 Summit

English health united states covid-19
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 May 2022 09:49
Washinton: On Thursday, under the leadership of the United States (US), Belize, Germany, Indonesia, and Senegal, global leaders from across the world’s economies, civil society, and the private sector gathered for the 2nd Global COVID-19 Summit.  
 
Summit participants made major new policy and financial commitments to make vaccines available to those at highest risk, to expand access to tests and treatments, and to prevent future health crises. 
 
"Success in these areas is achievable, but it is not inevitable; leaders reinforced the value of whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches to bring the acute phase of COVID-19 to an end, and the importance of being  prepared for future pandemic threats," the co-hosts of the summit said in a statement on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The Summit was focused on preventing complacency, recognizing the pandemic is not over; protecting the most vulnerable, including the elderly, immunocompromised people, and frontline and health workers; and preventing future health crises, recognizing now is the time to secure political and financial commitment for pandemic preparedness," they stated.

The Summit catalyzed bold commitments.  

Financially, leaders committed to provide $3.2 billion in new funding – additional to previous 2022 pledges, while acknowledging the need is still great. 
 
This includes nearly $2.5 billion for COVID-19 and related response activities and $712 million in new commitments toward a new pandemic preparedness and global health security fund at the World Bank. 
 
These funds will accelerate access to vaccinations, testing, and treatments, and they will contribute to a new pandemic preparedness and global health security fund housed at the World Bank.  
 
Leaders also made robust national commitments to expand and accelerate vaccine coverage, in particular for their at-risk populations; to expand access to testing and treatments; to protect and support the health workforce and increase domestic budgets for health systems strengthening; and to advance health security, including through the new fund. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Acting West Papua Governor Appointment Based on MRP Proposal: Home Minister

Acting West Papua Governor Appointment Based on MRP Proposal: Home Minister

English
west papua province
Over 165.9 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 165.9 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
Indonesia Adds 335 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 335 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Dinilai Tak Transparan, Pengangkatan 5 Pj Kepala Daerah Dikritik
Nasional

Dinilai Tak Transparan, Pengangkatan 5 Pj Kepala Daerah Dikritik

MotoGP 2023, Bye-Bye Suzuki
Otomotif

MotoGP 2023, Bye-Bye Suzuki

Dolar AS Melesat ke Level Tertinggi
Ekonomi

Dolar AS Melesat ke Level Tertinggi

<i>Hattrick</i> Vinicius Junior Warnai Kemenangan Madrid Atas Levante 6-0
Olahraga

Hattrick Vinicius Junior Warnai Kemenangan Madrid Atas Levante 6-0

Korea Utara Laporkan 1 Kematian Akibat Covid-19 dan 18.000 Gejala Demam
Internasional

Korea Utara Laporkan 1 Kematian Akibat Covid-19 dan 18.000 Gejala Demam

Hobi Badminton, Raisa Kagum dengan Anthony Ginting
Hiburan

Hobi Badminton, Raisa Kagum dengan Anthony Ginting

<i>Update</i> Pemilihan Rektor UGM, Rapat Pleno Senat Hasilkan 3 Nama Calon
Pendidikan

Update Pemilihan Rektor UGM, Rapat Pleno Senat Hasilkan 3 Nama Calon

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC
Teknologi

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!