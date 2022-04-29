English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Putin Plans to Attend G20 Summit: President Jokowi

English g20 summit president joko widodo G20 russia ukraine
Fajar Nugraha • 29 April 2022 18:35
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has confirmed that he will still invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 summit in Bali in November 2022. 
 
The statement was conveyed by Jokowi in a telephone conversation with President Putin on Thursday evening.
 
"I had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and I received an update on the current situation," President Jokowi said in a virtual press statement on Friday.
 
"We understand that the G20 plays the catalyst role in the recovery of the Global economy. When we talk about the recovery of the world economy, there are two big things that are affecting it at this time, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine," the Indonesian President explained. 

The Indonesian Head of State emphasized that as the holder of the G20 Presidency, Indonesia wants to unite the G20 and prevent divisions. 
 
According to President Jokowi, peace and stability are keys to the recovery and development of the global economy.
 
"I reiterated the importance of ending the war immediately. I also emphasized that peaceful efforts should continue and Indonesia is ready to contribute to these peaceful efforts," said Jokowi.
 
"President Putin expressed his gratitude for the invitation to the G20 summit and he said he would attend," the President stressed.
 
Previously, President Jokowi also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the upcoming G20 Summit.
 
(WAH)
Peringatan!